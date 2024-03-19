Beauty YouTuber Jessica Pettway Dead at 36 After Cervical Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The YouTube community is in mourning.

Jessica Pettway—a YouTuber known for her beauty, fashion and lifestyle content—died on March 11 after a battle with stage three cervical cancer, her sister Reyni Brown confirmed on social media. She was 36.

"It's my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth," Reyni wrote in a March 15 Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and Jessica. "I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago and my heart has never felt pain like this."

Reyni went on to say that Jessica was "the most amazing, strong, confident" woman she had ever met and filled her life "with so much wisdom, prayed for me, and helped me become a better mother."

She added, "Life will never be the same without her crazy laugh, pranks, or jokes. Loosing [sic] a sibling feels like a connection between us was destroyed. I love you with all my heart."