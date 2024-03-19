The Best Shapewear for Women That *Actually* Works and Won’t Roll Down

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hunting down the perfect shapewear to suit your body type and style isn't always the easiest, just ask 17-year-old me, buying her first pair of shapewear for prom and struggling (HARD) in the dressing room. Seriously though, if you've ever wrestled with undergarments that felt more like a gymnastics leotard from the '80s than a smoothing solution, you definitely know the struggle. But fear not ladies! Lingerie brands are finally stepping up their game, offering body shapers and waist cinchers that are as comfy as they are flattering. So, if you're ready to hop on the compression train and ditch the discomfort, here's everything you should know before beginning your search.

How do you choose the right shapewear for you?

Start by identifying your problem areas and understanding your body shape. Different shapewear styles are designed to target specific areas and complement various body shapes. Knowing your silhouette will help you narrow down your options effectively.

Should you size up or down in shapewear?

When choosing shapewear, consider whether you prioritize comfort or a shaping effect. If you prefer a more comfortable fit, sizing up may be beneficial, especially for high-compression garments. However, be mindful not to choose a size too large to avoid excess fabric that can cause bunching or rolling.

How do you keep shapewear from rolling down?

To prevent shapewear from rolling down, ensure you're wearing the correct size and style for your body shape. Opt for high-waisted designs that provide ample coverage and support. You can also consider using fashion tape or applying a bit of baby powder to create friction and keep the shapewear in place throughout the day.

Now that you're well-versed in the world of shaping garments, you can confidently choose the perfect piece for any occasion. Whether it's a sleek bodysuit for a night out or a tummy control thong to wear under your favorite dress, you'll never have to compromise on style or comfort again. Check out our top picks below, to enhance your curves and keep you feeling fabulous.