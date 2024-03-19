The Best Shapewear for Women That *Actually* Works and Won’t Roll Down

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hunting down the perfect shapewear to suit your body type and style isn't always the easiest, just ask 17-year-old me, buying her first pair of shapewear for prom and struggling (HARD) in the dressing room. Seriously though, if you've ever wrestled with undergarments that felt more like a gymnastics leotard from the '80s than a smoothing solution, you definitely know the struggle. But fear not ladies! Lingerie brands are finally stepping up their game, offering body shapers and waist cinchers that are as comfy as they are flattering. So, if you're ready to hop on the compression train and ditch the discomfort, here's everything you should know before beginning your search.
How do you choose the right shapewear for you?
Start by identifying your problem areas and understanding your body shape. Different shapewear styles are designed to target specific areas and complement various body shapes. Knowing your silhouette will help you narrow down your options effectively.
Should you size up or down in shapewear?
When choosing shapewear, consider whether you prioritize comfort or a shaping effect. If you prefer a more comfortable fit, sizing up may be beneficial, especially for high-compression garments. However, be mindful not to choose a size too large to avoid excess fabric that can cause bunching or rolling.
How do you keep shapewear from rolling down?
To prevent shapewear from rolling down, ensure you're wearing the correct size and style for your body shape. Opt for high-waisted designs that provide ample coverage and support. You can also consider using fashion tape or applying a bit of baby powder to create friction and keep the shapewear in place throughout the day.
Now that you're well-versed in the world of shaping garments, you can confidently choose the perfect piece for any occasion. Whether it's a sleek bodysuit for a night out or a tummy control thong to wear under your favorite dress, you'll never have to compromise on style or comfort again. Check out our top picks below, to enhance your curves and keep you feeling fabulous.
Best Overall:
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit
With a compression level of two, the SKIMS seamless sculpt bodysuit strikes a perfect balance between smoothing and comfort, gently cinching the waist and enhancing natural curves without feeling overly constrictive. While it's a dream under form-fitting clothes, offering seamless wear with no worry of panty lines, it's worth noting that its fit may not cater as well to plus-size women, running relatively small beyond XL sizes, especially for those with wider hips.
Best Splurge:
Wolford Women's 3W Forming Body
The Wolford 3W stretch-cotton bodysuit wowed reviewers with its incredible stretch, luxurious feel, and impeccable design. Made from an ultra-soft blend of cotton and elastane, it hugs the body like a second skin, offering comfort that feels so natural, you could forget you're wearing it. While providing firmer compression in the midsection to accentuate curves and smooth the tummy, it maintains a level two compression, offering gentle shaping without feeling overly restrictive.
Best Tummy Control:
Werena Tummy Control Thong Shapewear
Every shapewear collection needs a trusty high-waist thong, and this one's a game-changer for tummy control beneath even the most form-fitting outfits. Effortlessly sucking you in without compromising breathability or mobility (we've all been there), it's perfect for pairing with light-colored dresses, skirts, or semi-sheer trousers, ensuring a sleek and confident silhouette for any occasion.
Best Thong:
Fleur Du Mal Le Body Control Bodysuit
Opting for a thong bodysuit eliminates worries about visible seams altogether, offering a sleek, seamless look under clothing. Reviewers praised the waist-cinching compression for sculpting curves while maintaining comfort, and the wire-free ruched cups provide ample support for bust cups C and below, making it suitable to wear without a bra. However, trips to the bathroom may require extra effort, as the bodysuit lacks clasps or openings at the gusset.
Best Plus-Size:
Lane Bryant Level 3 Contouring Open-Bust Thigh Shaper
Experience level-three compression without sacrificing comfort with this buttery soft and surprisingly comfortable open-bust shaper from Lane Bryant. Designed to glide on effortlessly like regular shorts, it features adjustable straps for easy wear without the need for that annoying wiggle dance, providing sculpting support with maximum convenience.
Best Lower Belly:
Honeylove Cami Bodysuit
When seeking discreet support and smoothing around the lower belly, we rely on the Honeylove cami bodysuit. Its semi-invisible criss-cross banding effectively tucks in the belly without sacrificing comfort, making it suitable for everyday wear under clothing. Not only does it enhance the bust for a more flattering look, but it also maintains comfort even for larger busts, though some reviewers noted slight discomfort with the leg portion cutting in on thicker thighs after extended wear.
Best Open-Bust:
SKIMS Sheer Sculpt Open Bust Bodysuit
Transform your silhouette with this featherweight shapewear bodysuit from SKIMS, expertly framing your curves for a seamless look under any outfit. Perfect for dresses with thicker straps or those floor-length stunners, its breathable fabric ensures comfort while giving you that extra boost of confidence. Just keep in mind, bathroom breaks might require a bit of extra maneuvering.
