MGM Casino Denies Claims Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million Gambling Debt

Watch : Lionel Richie Wants Bruno Mars & Ed Sheeran to Call Him for a Collab!

Bruno Mars is not locked out of the MGM Casinos.

In fact, MGM Resorts International denied claims that the "Locked Out of Heaven" singer was alleged to owe $50 million in gambling debts at its casino.

"MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect," MGM Resorts International said in a March 18 statement to E! News. "Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM."

And the hospitality and entertainment company isn't letting the rumors interfere with its relationship with Bruno, who has had a contract with MGM since 2016, regularly performing shows at both Park MGM in Las Vegas, as well as at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

"We're proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers," the statement continued. "Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."

Rumors of Bruno's debt first arose on March 14, after multiple outlets reported that MGM "basically own" the 38-year-old due to his $50 million worth of gambling debt.