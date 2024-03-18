MGM Casino Denies Claims Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million Gambling Debt

Bruno Mars is not locked out of the MGM Casinos.
In fact, MGM Resorts International denied claims that the "Locked Out of Heaven" singer was alleged to owe $50 million in gambling debts at its casino.
"MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect," MGM Resorts International said in a March 18 statement to E! News. "Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM."
And the hospitality and entertainment company isn't letting the rumors interfere with its relationship with Bruno, who has had a contract with MGM since 2016, regularly performing shows at both Park MGM in Las Vegas, as well as at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.
"We're proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers," the statement continued. "Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."
Rumors of Bruno's debt first arose on March 14, after multiple outlets reported that MGM "basically own" the 38-year-old due to his $50 million worth of gambling debt.
Naturally, some fans were surprised by the rumor, with one user writing on X, "Now who woke up and said let me spread fake gossip about Bruno Mars."
Others joked that his lyrics hinted at the rumor, with another user quipping, "I mean Bruno Mars did say he was a dangerous man with some money in his pocket."
A rep for Bruno declined to comment to E! News.
Bruno has been open about the fact that he actually paid his rent after moving to Los Angeles by playing cards, telling James Corden in 2016 he did it, "for a little while."
But now that the Grammy winner has done very well for himself, he has shared the biggest secret to his success.
"Whatever you're doing just has to be honest," Bruno told CNBC Make It in 2023, "that's really become the most important thing for me in my career."
He added, "So if I'm writing a song, I have to be sure that this is the best I can do, deep down in my soul, and that I didn't take any shortcuts. I have to really believe in what I'm doing for it to work."