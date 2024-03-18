Why Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Teammate Hopes He and Taylor Swift "Start a Family"

Watch : Travis Kelce Shares Details From Singapore Reunion With Taylor Swift

Harrison Butker is hoping that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will keep saying yes to their love story.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker recently recalled meeting his teammate's girlfriend after their milestone New Year's Eve game.

"She was just so humble and so gracious," he said to EWTN News In Depth March 15. "I don't think she grew up a football fan, so everything for her is so cool. Especially as a kicker, she thinks that's amazing that I can kick the ball so far through the uprights."

As for Taylor and Travis' future? He added after seeing the two of them together, "I hope they get married and start a family."

And while he doesn't consider himself a "Swiftie," he did note that he "was nervous to meet her."

"I can't say enough great things about her," he continued, sharing that his favorite Taylor song is likely "Bejeweled," as he's a fan of the line, "familiarity breeds contempt."