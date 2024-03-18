Why Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Teammate Hopes He and Taylor Swift "Start a Family"

Harrison Butker is hoping that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will keep saying yes to their love story.
The Kansas City Chiefs kicker recently recalled meeting his teammate's girlfriend after their milestone New Year's Eve game.
"She was just so humble and so gracious," he said to EWTN News In Depth March 15. "I don't think she grew up a football fan, so everything for her is so cool. Especially as a kicker, she thinks that's amazing that I can kick the ball so far through the uprights."
As for Taylor and Travis' future? He added after seeing the two of them together, "I hope they get married and start a family."
And while he doesn't consider himself a "Swiftie," he did note that he "was nervous to meet her."
"I can't say enough great things about her," he continued, sharing that his favorite Taylor song is likely "Bejeweled," as he's a fan of the line, "familiarity breeds contempt."
Despite not growing up with football, Taylor, 34, was a fixture at the Chiefs games after she and Travis, 34, went public with their relationship in September.
The couple were recently spotted enjoying a date night at Madonna's 2024 Oscars after-party just days after returning to the states from Singapore, where Taylor wrapped the latest leg of her Eras Tour.
And despite the distance, Taylor has been open about the lengths she and Travis will go to support each other.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves," she told TIME in December. "We're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care. And we're just proud of each other."
