Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Jimmy Reunite Again in Playful Video

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell weren't blind to friendship.
Just days after the Love is Blind reunion, Chelsea proved their friendship is in full bloom sharing a video of her hanging out with her former fiancé.
The March 16 TikTok clip showed the flight attendant taking a sip from a bottle before the software salesman appeared on the screen. Chelsea then wrapped her arm around him and the two clinked their drinks.
The pair, who got engaged in the pods, had a rocky relationship during the series, with Jimmy ultimately breaking things off during the season finale.
But as the 28-year-old revealed, their breakup didn't stop them from eventually developing a solid friendship.
"Her and I are great friends to this day and I'm very thankful she's still in my life," Jimmy told E! News earlier this month. "We both got each other's back more than anybody. No one knows what we went through more than we do."
While they didn't walk down the aisle, he believes their shared experience on the show helped them move past the breakup, adding, "We've been leaning on each other a lot."
As for Chelsea, she admitted that while they gave things another go following the split, in the end they decided it was best to go their separate ways.
"I was putting my blood, sweat and tears into this relationship still," she told E! News, "and he realized that maybe this process made him understand that he did not want a relationship at all."
In the end, they realized their bond had manifested in a different way.
"We didn't talk for months and months and months, and we ended up rekindling just recently with the show releasing," the 31-year-old explained. "He has been my stable support, who I've been able to lean on this whole time, so we're in a good spot right now as friends."
