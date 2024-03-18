Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Jimmy Reunite Again in Playful Video

Watch : Love Is Blind: Jimmy & Chelsea Admit What Really Happened In Their Relationship

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell weren't blind to friendship.

Just days after the Love is Blind reunion, Chelsea proved their friendship is in full bloom sharing a video of her hanging out with her former fiancé.

The March 16 TikTok clip showed the flight attendant taking a sip from a bottle before the software salesman appeared on the screen. Chelsea then wrapped her arm around him and the two clinked their drinks.

The pair, who got engaged in the pods, had a rocky relationship during the series, with Jimmy ultimately breaking things off during the season finale.

But as the 28-year-old revealed, their breakup didn't stop them from eventually developing a solid friendship.

"Her and I are great friends to this day and I'm very thankful she's still in my life," Jimmy told E! News earlier this month. "We both got each other's back more than anybody. No one knows what we went through more than we do."