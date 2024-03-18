The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

If you don't know, now you know: makeup wipes aren't great for your skin or the planet. While they might seem convenient, going through packs of disposable wipes can really take a toll on the earth, and your face.

All that harsh rubbing you likely have to do with your makeup wipe to get any eye makeup off just isn't worth it. Especially when you think of the damage you might be doing to your delicate eye area and skin barrier. And if you have acne-prone skin, your makeup wipe might be leaving a layer of excess oil on your skin, causing you to break out more.

It's time to upgrade your makeup removal game and switch to micellar water.

What is micellar water?

According to the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, micellar water is a facial cleanser that features a low level of ingredients. These ingredients are not known to irritate the skin, and have even been shown to help with skin moisture.

Ready to give micellar water a try? Now's the perfect time! Micellar cleansing water is a great skincare travel tool, and a must-have step before any cleansing balm, or double cleanse routine.

It can help remove makeup (including waterproof makeup!) and dirt from your skin. And depending on which one you purchase, it can help treat dry skin, oily skin, and sensitive skin concerns.

How do I use micellar water?

Micellar water works wonders with the help of a reusable eco pad, cotton pad, or even toilet paper in a pinch!

You dispense the micellar water liquid onto your preferred item, then gently rub the wet reusable eco pad or cotton pad on your face to help break up dirt and stubborn makeup.

Discover the best micellar water picks

We've rounded up the best micellar water for removing your makeup and cleansing your face, wherever you are. These micellar waters are designed to work for your skin type to provide the best possible cleansing, and to help remove makeup and dirt.

These micellar water options will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean, no matter if you have mature skin, combination skin, dry skin, oily skin, or acne-prone skin.

Many of our options are alcohol-free, or provide hydrating key ingredients.Shop must-have micellar cleansing water from customer-approved brands such as Bioderma, La Roche-Posay, Nuxe, Clarins, Cerave, and more.