Gisele Bündchen Details "Different Ritual" With Her Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

Like any mom, Gisele Bündchen is busy.
And recently, the supermodel—who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady—gave fans a glimpse at her morning routine with her kids.
"My life is a little different," Gisele told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published March 18 for its My Monday Morning series. "I have my kids sometimes, sometimes I don't have my kids. There's a different ritual when I'm with them and when I'm not."
For her, that ritual includes starting the day on a peaceful note. As Gisele—who splits her time between Florida and Costa Rica—explained to the publication, she'll wake up at around 5 a.m., drink lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt, stretch for 15 minutes, meditate for another 15, and then walk and feed her dog. And this tranquility plays a crucial part in how she approaches the rest of her day.
"When my kids are with me, they have so many activities," the former runway star added. "It's difficult to manage my schedule and their schedule. The most important thing for me every day is to put the oxygen mask on me first."
And while not every day can be stress-free, Gisele strives to maintain a sense of positivity.
"To live in a state of gratitude is like a protection in your life," she continued. "We can look at things like, why is this happening to me? I believe we are here because we all have something to learn and to evolve and to grow. When I look back, the biggest, most challenging experiences in my life were all happening for me. They showed me that I was stronger than I thought I was."
One of the challenges Gisele has faced following her split from Tom is navigating co-parenting.
"There's easier days than others," the Nourish author, who filed for and finalized her divorce from the former quarterback in 2022, admitted during an ABC News sit-down with Robin Roberts earlier this month. "But I think it's amazing that the kids—they're super smart children. They know what they can get away with. So, I think it's natural that it has different rules, and then kids just adapt and they're going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do."
And ultimately, she said it's about balance.
"Now, Tom has time with them, and I have time with them," Gisele added, "which I think is amazing because they get to really experience, again, more enriching for their lives—two different worlds, and they get to learn from two different worlds. And that's wonderful for them I think."
In addition to co-parenting Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele, Tom shares 16-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.