Gisele Bündchen Details "Different Ritual" With Her Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

Like any mom, Gisele Bündchen is busy.

And recently, the supermodel—who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady—gave fans a glimpse at her morning routine with her kids.

"My life is a little different," Gisele told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published March 18 for its My Monday Morning series. "I have my kids sometimes, sometimes I don't have my kids. There's a different ritual when I'm with them and when I'm not."

For her, that ritual includes starting the day on a peaceful note. As Gisele—who splits her time between Florida and Costa Rica—explained to the publication, she'll wake up at around 5 a.m., drink lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt, stretch for 15 minutes, meditate for another 15, and then walk and feed her dog. And this tranquility plays a crucial part in how she approaches the rest of her day.

"When my kids are with me, they have so many activities," the former runway star added. "It's difficult to manage my schedule and their schedule. The most important thing for me every day is to put the oxygen mask on me first."