Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown’s Sister Details His Mental Health Struggles

This Sister Wives alum is sharing insight into her grief journey.
One week after Garrison Brown was laid to rest, his sister Madison Brown Brush, 28, shared an emphatic message about the importance of talking about mental health.
"I wanted to get back to normalcy here, but I want to address some things first," Madison, Kody Brown and ex Janelle Brown's eldest daughter, said in a March 18 Instagram video. "Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough and I don't think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn't bullying, it wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face."
And the 28-year-old—who shares children Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine with husband Caleb Brush—reflected on conversations she and Garrison had about his difficult relationship with social media.
"Social media is not real—it's a highlight reel and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about," she continued. "I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this—that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media and I don't think that it's real and we need to remember that."
Garrison was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, Ariz., on March 5 at age 25. While official cause of death has not yet been revealed, police told NBC News that it appears he died by suicide.
In addition to Madison, Garrison is survived by siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19—as well as 12 half-siblings from Kody's relationships with ex-wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown.
While sharing insight into her family's dynamic, Madison added that although her siblings tend to "disagree," on a lot, they've come together to grieve Garrison over the last few weeks.
"Time is so precious and if you're not happy with how you're spending your time, and you don't feel fulfilled in life, then I would encourage you to reevaluate," she noted. "Thank you to all of you who have shown love and kindness in the last few weeks."
Read on to learn more about the Browns' extended blended family.