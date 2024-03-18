Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown’s Sister Details His Mental Health Struggles

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Has Been Laid to Rest

This Sister Wives alum is sharing insight into her grief journey.

One week after Garrison Brown was laid to rest, his sister Madison Brown Brush, 28, shared an emphatic message about the importance of talking about mental health.

"I wanted to get back to normalcy here, but I want to address some things first," Madison, Kody Brown and ex Janelle Brown's eldest daughter, said in a March 18 Instagram video. "Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough and I don't think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn't bullying, it wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face."

And the 28-year-old—who shares children Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine with husband Caleb Brush—reflected on conversations she and Garrison had about his difficult relationship with social media.