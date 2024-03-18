Pink Shares Hilarious Glimpse at Family Life With Kids Willow and Jameson

Pink revealed the difference between her "first born vs second born" kids, Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7, in a sweet BTS video from a recent show.

Watch: Pink’s Daughter Willow Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation!

Pink is just giving her fans a reason to laugh.

The "Get the Party Started" singer—who is currently in Australia with her Summer Carnival tour—got in on the "First born Vs Second born" social media trend, sharing a video of her hand husband Carey Hart's kids Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7, from a recent show.

In the March 16 video, Willow can be seen on stage, singing "Cover Me in Sunshine" as Pink looks on adoringly, before cutting to Jameson, who is sitting on a chair backstage, wearing headphones and staring at the ceiling with a water bottle in his mouth. Pink captioned the video with several clown face emojis.

Pink (real name Alecia Beth Moore) has often shared insight into life on the road with her kids. In honor of "wild child" Jameson's birthday in December, the Grammy winner made sure  to encourage her son to "stay weird."

photos
Pink's Greatest Live Performances

As for Willow—who recently debuted a new buzzed hairdo—this is far from the first time she's sung with her mom on stage, as she's joined her several times throughout the tour for "Cover Me in Sunshine."

Instagram/Pink

"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!," husband Carey captioned a June 7 video. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"

And while her kids travel with her and are even part of the show, Pink has been candid about the not so family friendly advice she received early in her career.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over,'" the 44-year-old told Zane Lowe in February 2023. "Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me. And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."

Keep reading for of Pink's most adorable moments with her kids.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Family Night Out

The singer, who earned the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, walked the red carpet with her kids, Willow and Jameson.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Head-Turning Performance

The singer and her daughter steal the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with their head-turning performance (literally!).

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Dynamic Duo

Pink's daughter joins her onstage at the star-studded ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Mom's Mini-Me

The mother-daughter duo shares a heartwarming moment together onstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Talent Runs in the Family

The family that does acrobatics together...

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Proud Mom

The "Raise Your Glass" singer looks in awe of her daughter, as she shows off her acrobatic skills.

Instagram
Backstage Puzzle

Pink's daughter, Willow, was all about solving a giant puzzle backstage. 

Instagram
Meditation Moment

Pink took time to mediate with her kids. She wrote on Instagram, "Family Portrait #toofunnynottoshare #mylife #worthit #familyband"

Instagram
Quiet Time

Willow and her father, Carey Hart, shared a sweet cuddle while on the road.

Instagram
Forklift Fun

The 40-year-old performer and her son, Jameson, took the driver's seat of a forklift backstage.

Instagram
Family Affair

The Pennsylvania native took a break on tour to explore Italy with her family. 

Instagram
Remembering Together

On Instagram, Pink responded after being criticized for letting her kids run at Holocaust Memorial. She wrote, "Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."

Instagram
Zoo Adventure

The "So What" singer bonded with her son at the Hamburg Zoo before taking stage for her Beautiful Trauma tour in the German city.  

Instagram
Overseas Exploration

Pink took a moment to celebrate America's Independence day while traveling in Germany. She wrote on Instagram, "Happy 4th of July. May we all find independence wherever we are. #freedomandlove #wishesforall #universal #love #germany"

Instagram
Road Crew

Like mother, like daughter. Pink shared this sweet photo on Instagram of her and her daughter carrying musical instruments backstage with the caption, "The family that trumpets together...."

 

Instagram
Meeting Sea Life

Pink clapped back when fans criticized her for posting a photo of her son without a diaper. She wrote, "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper. I deleted it because you're all fucking disgusting. And now I'm turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring to other people's lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh. Here's a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face."

Instagram
Yacht Vibes

Pink spent the day with her children on a yacht and simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji. 

Instagram
100th Show

"We celebrated our 100th show of the tour tonight in San Antonio with one of the best crowds ever. What a night," Pink captioned this celebratory post. "I'm holding Willows ears so I can say how I really feel about it."

Instagram
Say Cheese

"Art night in Shreveport #tourlife #dreamcatchers #travelinfamilyband," the proud mama captioned the snapshot. 

Instagram
Best Buds

Carey and Jameson enjoy some quality time backstage.

Instagram
Oklahoma City Memorial

Pink and Willow visited the Oklahoma City Memorial to honor those affected by 1995's Oklahoma City bombing.

Instagram
Seeing the Sights

Pink shared on Instagram, "Truck stops in Texas. Don't ask, just do it."

Instagram
Boo!

The pop star took her son to a cemetery in Lafayette.

Instagram / Pink
"Shooting the S--t"

"Shooting the s--t before the first show #thankyoueveryoneforyouramazingenergytonight," Pink wrote on Instagram, alongside this photo of her and kids before taking the stage in Phoenix for her first Beautiful Trauma world tour.

Instagram / Pink
Beep Beep

Pink's son sat inside a Mitsubishi forklift truck backstage.

Instagram / Carey Hart
"Road Life Parent Fail"

"Road life parent fail. Hotel room Bmx session," Pink's husband Carey Hart wrote.

Instagram / Carey Hart
Get This Party Started

Pink's son, Jameson, wore a pair of Baby Banz noise-cancelling headphones as he and his dad watch the singer perform.

Instagram / Pink
Play Time

Willow and Jameson enjoy some time in a rec room.

Instagram / Pink
Fun in the Sun

"Thanks Tampa," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Who's ready for the show tonight?!"

Instagram / Pink
Boss Baby

Pink's son is truly the boss.

photos
View More Photos From Pink's Sweetest Family Moments
