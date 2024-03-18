Pink Shares Hilarious Glimpse at Family Life With Kids Willow and Jameson

Pink is just giving her fans a reason to laugh.
The "Get the Party Started" singer—who is currently in Australia with her Summer Carnival tour—got in on the "First born Vs Second born" social media trend, sharing a video of her hand husband Carey Hart's kids Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7, from a recent show.
In the March 16 video, Willow can be seen on stage, singing "Cover Me in Sunshine" as Pink looks on adoringly, before cutting to Jameson, who is sitting on a chair backstage, wearing headphones and staring at the ceiling with a water bottle in his mouth. Pink captioned the video with several clown face emojis.
Pink (real name Alecia Beth Moore) has often shared insight into life on the road with her kids. In honor of "wild child" Jameson's birthday in December, the Grammy winner made sure to encourage her son to "stay weird."
As for Willow—who recently debuted a new buzzed hairdo—this is far from the first time she's sung with her mom on stage, as she's joined her several times throughout the tour for "Cover Me in Sunshine."
"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!," husband Carey captioned a June 7 video. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"
And while her kids travel with her and are even part of the show, Pink has been candid about the not so family friendly advice she received early in her career.
"Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over,'" the 44-year-old told Zane Lowe in February 2023. "Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me. And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."
