Pink Shares Hilarious Glimpse at Family Life With Kids Willow and Jameson

Watch : Pink’s Daughter Willow Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation!

Pink is just giving her fans a reason to laugh.

The "Get the Party Started" singer—who is currently in Australia with her Summer Carnival tour—got in on the "First born Vs Second born" social media trend, sharing a video of her hand husband Carey Hart's kids Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7, from a recent show.

In the March 16 video, Willow can be seen on stage, singing "Cover Me in Sunshine" as Pink looks on adoringly, before cutting to Jameson, who is sitting on a chair backstage, wearing headphones and staring at the ceiling with a water bottle in his mouth. Pink captioned the video with several clown face emojis.

Pink (real name Alecia Beth Moore) has often shared insight into life on the road with her kids. In honor of "wild child" Jameson's birthday in December, the Grammy winner made sure to encourage her son to "stay weird."