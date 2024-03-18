United Airlines CEO Speaks Out Amid Multiple Safety Incidents

United Airlines isn't winging it when it comes to safety.
After a series of terrifying incidents—on March 15, a panel was discovered missing from another Boeing plane—the airlines' CEO Scott Kirby spoke out to reassure passengers everything will be OK.
"Safety is our highest priority and is at the center of everything we do," Kirby wrote in a March 18 statement. "Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety. While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus."
This month, four incidents befell United flights, all of which used Boeing aircrafts. In Houston, a Boeing 737-900ER poured flames from an engine after takeoff and a Boeing 737 Max slid off the runway. Meanwhile, in San Francisco, a Boeing 777 lost a wheel during takeoff comma and while leaving Sydney, a Boeing 777 trailed hydraulic fluid.
"Our team is reviewing the details of each case to understand what happened," Kirby continued in his statement, "and using those insights to inform our safety training and procedures across all employee groups."
Plus, Kirby ensured customers that United is doing more than just investigating these cases. The company also plans to host more in-person trainings for pilots and create a centralized training for new-hire maintenance technicians. As Kirby said, "We're also dedicating more resources to supplier network management."
"We empower our team to speak up and raise their hand if they see something wrong," he shared. "You can be confident that every time a United plane pulls away from the gate, everyone on our team is working together to keep you safe on your trip."
While noting that each flight crew is working together to ensure safety during flights, he added, "In the past few years, we've done a lot at United to build a new culture, improve our business and earn your trust. I'm confident that we'll learn the right lessons from these recent incidents and continue to run an operation that puts safety first and makes our employees and customers proud."
United isn't the only airline to have trouble with Boeing jets this year. A March 11 LATAM airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland suddenly plunged during its flight, causing some passengers to be thrown into the plane's ceiling.
Boeing suggested a switch on the back of the pilots' seats may have accidentally been switched on during the LATAM flight, causing "a motorized feature to push the pilot into the controls and push down the plane's nose" according to The Wall Street Journal.
Meanwhile, in January, an Alaska Airlines flight using a Boeing 737 Max 9 lost a piece of its wall mid-flight. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found Boeing left the bolts off the jet needed to keep the door plug in place.
Boeing has since implemented a number of initiatives outlined in a message to employees on March 12 by CEO Stan Deal.
Deal cited two independent assessments—a production audit by the Federal Aviation Authority as well as an expert panel review—and praised Boeing employees for their work in improving and reviewing protocols.
"We have more to do and you play an important role," he said while addressing the staff. "Thank you for strengthening our commitment to compliance and ensuring safety and quality in all that we do."