Don't Miss Out on These Early Fashion Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale That Include Up to 66% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is almost here, and we couldn't be more excited. In fact, we've been so excited that we couldn't help ourselves and started perusing through the site to start bookmarking the items we definitely want to add to cart. To our delighted surprise, we discovered that there were already a ton of items already on sale, from $199 knife sets for just $49 to $179 facial steamer for just $29 & so much more. These early deals span all areas of the shopping realm, from electronics & home to beauty, fitness, and, of course, fashion.
As we retire our winter wardrobe in anticipation of the warmer months ahead, this is the perfect time to refresh your closet while scoring some major savings. Whether you're looking to stock up on closet essentials like T-shirts, pants & light layers or aiming to elevate your style with on-trend halter tops & elegant dresses, Amazon has something for you.
Both you and your wallet will thank you for getting a head start on this can't-be-missed sale.
VOTEPRETTY Women's Spring Sundress
No spring wardrobe is complete without a classic sundress, and this one with over 7,900 five-star Amazon reviews is a solid choice. It comes in a wide range of colors & patterns, and it features a chic tie-front design with adjustable spaghetti straps. Oh, and it has pockets!
Trendy Queen Womens Sexy Deep V-Neck Backless Top
Found: your new fave warm-weather top. Made from a nylon-spandex blend, this backless top is soft & stretchy and comes with a double-layer design that supports your chest. The minimal-chic silhouette pairs well with just about any bottoms you have, making it a perfectly versatile day-to-night top. It's available in 15 colors.
Nebility Womens' Tummy Control High Waist Trainer Body Shaper
Snatch your figure with this high-waist body shaper. It's designed to hug and flatten your tummy while lifting your booty, providing 360° shaping — but don't worry, the double-layer stretchy fabric is still stretchy enough so you won't feel suffocated.
MANGOPOP Women's Scoop Neck Long Sleeve
This chic long-sleeve top is a great closet staple, especially as we transition from winter to spring (you know, for those days where it's too hot to wear an outer layer but too cold to just wear a T-shirt). Featuring a classic scoop round neckline, the shirt is available in 15 different colors.
Vansha Women High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants
These stylish linen palazzo pants are designed with a smocked high waist that flatters your figure without compromising comfort. They're great for lounging in, wearing as a beach cover-up, or even going out in. Plus, you can get them in 18 different colors.
ANRABESS Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover
Whether you're lounging around or running a few errands in town, this cozy ribbed knit pullover is a closet staple you'll be reaching for regularly. It can be worn alone or with other layers, and it's available in 30(!) different colors.
BMJL Women's Running Shorts
Now that the weather's getting warmer, you might be thinking of picking up those early morning jogs again. These running shorts will keep you covered and comfy every step of the way; not to mention, they'll keep your small essentials secure thanks to the built-in pocket.
Bestisun Women's Workout Yoga Top
Complete your workout OOTD with this racerback workout top. It's styled with an open back and slightly relaxed fit for added breathability and freedom of movement, so you can focus on making the most of each workout.
Lucky Brand Women's Long Sleeve Button Up Two Pocket Utility Jacket
This versatile utility jacket features a button-up closure and two front pockets that also button close. It's a great closet essential that's easy to slip on and will keep you looking cute (& put together) even on those mornings when you have to rush out the front door.
Zesica Women's 2024 One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Now that it's wedding season, it might be time to add a formal dress to your closet. If you don't feel like splurging on a dress but still want to look stylish, now is the time to shop. This gorgeous one-shoulder dress is sure to impress anywhere you go, and it's hard to believe that it's less than $30 right now.
AUTOMET Womens Short Sleeve Round Neck Shirt
Available in 16 different colors, this short-sleeve shirt is a versatile staple you'll want to have in your closet as the warmer months approach. It's breathable, soft & stretchy, and it pairs well with everything from jeans to lounge shorts.
OUGES Women's Open Front Cardigan Shirt With Pockets
Cardigans are the ultimate spring outer layer since they're cozy without being constricting. This open-front cardigan comes in 15 different colors, and it's a versatile layer that's perfect for everything from work to date nights to lounging at home.
Levi's Women's Daisy Denim Halter Top
ICYMI, coastal cowgirl is in this spring, and this denim halter top is the perfect way to get in on that trend in style. It features a double button closure, and a halter design with a smocked back that provides just the right amount of stretch & support.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
Check out more early scores from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, including a $179 facial steamer for just $29 & more!