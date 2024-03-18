The Best Plus Size Swimwear That'll Make You Feel Cute & Confident

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're buying online or in store, there are some things that we can all agree are difficult to shop for, like jeans, bras, and most of all, swimwear. What's even more difficult is finding plus size swimwear that is stylish and fits just right. To make things easier, we've not only highlighted some important things to consider while shopping, but we've also hand-picked several options based these criteria and on customer reviews.
What To Look for When Shopping for Plus Size Swimwear
- Size Range: On this list, you'll find an impressive size range, with styles available in up to a 30 Plus and 3XL or bra-style tops up to a size 46G.
- Adjustable Straps: Apart from finding your perfect size, swimsuits with adjustable features allow you to customize the fit even further to ensure that everything stays in place and fits like a glove.
- Coverage: No matter the style, coverage matters. You can opt for cheeky bikinis if you prefer to show some skin, tankinis or one pieces for medium coverage, or high-waisted bottoms and swim dresses for maximum coverage. The choice is yours!
- Support: Whether you need underwire top to support a big bust or tummy control similar to what you'd find in shapewear to create a smooth silhouette, you'll want to pinpoint where you feel the need for support to ensure maximum comfort.
Whether you're looking for an underwire tankini top like this one from Bare Necessities or a swim skirt like this one from Lane Bryant, we guarantee there's a swimsuit for everyone on this list. Keep reading to find your new favorite plus size swimsuit styles.
Aqua Eve Plus Size Tankini Swimsuit
This two-piece set includes a pair of boyshorts and a twist-front tankini with a built-in padded bra and adjustable straps. Reviewers agree that the coverage and comfort are spot on. It's available in several mix-and-match colorways and up to a size 30 Plus.
Yonique Plus Size High Waisted Swimsuit
Available in up to a size 28 Plus, this bikini includes a v-neck top with adjustable (and convertible) straps as well as a high-waisted bottom with mesh lattice details. Choose from 42 colors and patterns. Reviewers rave that this bikini is ultra-flattering.
Hanna Nikole One Piece Tummy Control Swimdress
If maximum coverage is what you're after, go for this swim dress with a handkerchief hem. It has an adjustable keyhole design and straps plus a one-piece piece with shorts underneath. Choose up to a size 28 plus and 34 colors and prints.
Good American Whip Stitch Compression Swim Shorts
These boyshorts provide plenty of booty coverage and deliver light compression for a bit of tummy control and smooth silhouette. The stitching along the waistband is a trendy touch and sizes go up to a 2XL.
Swimsuits for All Shirred High Waist Swim Brief
With their flattering shirring these full coverage "briefs" are equipped with a Power Mesh tummy-control front panel for added support. You can pair them with any top for a custom look. They're available in nine colors and up to a size 34.
Swimsuits For All Ruched Twist Front One Piece Swimsuit
Ruching always looks good, which is why you'll love this full coverage one-piece swimsuit. Apart from the Power Mesh tummy-control panel, the sweetheart neckline also has a built-in shelf bra and sewn-in cups for added support. Choose from several colors and up to a size 34.
Swimsuits For All Adjustable Ruched Swimdress
What's cuter than this ruched swim dress with a built-in bottom and flirty ruffle trim? Nothing. It has a smoothing Power Mesh lining for tummy control and the plunging neckline includes built-in cups. It's available in three colors and up to a size 26.
Bare Necessities Plus Size Hibiscus Sharkbite Underwire Tankini Top
This flowy tankini top is so great because the sizing is based on your cup size, which makes it easy to find your perfect fit. The underwire delivers bust support while the adjustable and convertible straps allow for customization. Choose from five colorways.
Bare Necessities Plus Size Hibiscus Basic Bikini Bottom
Pair the tankini with this bikini bottom, which offers medium coverage and is made from a stretchy microfiber fabric. It comes in three colors and several sizes.
B2prity Plus Size Tankini Swimsuit
Boasting nearly 10,000 5-star Amazon ratings, reviewers love the high-neckline of this tiered ruffle tankini top (which has adjustable straps and removable padding) and the coverage that the boyshorts provide. It comes in lots of colorways and up to a size 22 Plus.
Yonique Swim Shorts High Waisted
Ideal for water sports, these high-waisted swim shorts closely resemble a pair of biker shorts, except that these are made from a quick-dry fabric and have built-in briefs. They're also equipped with mild compression for tummy control and come in up to a size 24 Plus. It comes in so many colorways and is available in up to a size 22 Plus.
Cupshe Emerge Twisted Ruched Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit
You can't go wrong with a halter-style one-piece swimsuit like this one. It has ruching in the front and a twist-front bust, plus it offers medium butt coverage and light tummy control. It goes up to a size 3X.
Cupshe Plus Size Blue Flower Strappy Top & V-Front Bikini Swimsuit
Featuring a long-line top with a strappy design, this bikini is a great option for those who don't mind showing a little skin. The high-waisted, high-cut bottoms have a flattering crossover design while the top has adjustable straps. It goes up to a size 3X.
Summer Paisley Ruffled Tankini & Retro High Waist Plus Size Set
Featuring a self-tie, cropped tankini top with a ruffle hem and shirred, high-waisted bottoms with medium coverage, this set has mix-and-match sizing, which goes up to a size 3X.
Lane Bryant Underwire Balconette Swim Bikini Top
Imagine how cute you'll look lounging poolside in this chic underwire bikini top. You can choose the band and cup size (up to a size 46G), just like a bra, which makes for a comfortable and supportive fit.
From waterproof bags to beauty products and first aid, these essential products will help waterproof your beach days.