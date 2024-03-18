The Best Plus Size Swimwear That'll Make You Feel Cute & Confident

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're buying online or in store, there are some things that we can all agree are difficult to shop for, like jeans, bras, and most of all, swimwear. What's even more difficult is finding plus size swimwear that is stylish and fits just right. To make things easier, we've not only highlighted some important things to consider while shopping, but we've also hand-picked several options based these criteria and on customer reviews.

What To Look for When Shopping for Plus Size Swimwear

Size Range: On this list, you'll find an impressive size range, with styles available in up to a 30 Plus and 3XL or bra-style tops up to a size 46G.

Adjustable Straps: Apart from finding your perfect size, swimsuits with adjustable features allow you to customize the fit even further to ensure that everything stays in place and fits like a glove.

Coverage: No matter the style, coverage matters. You can opt for cheeky bikinis if you prefer to show some skin, tankinis or one pieces for medium coverage, or high-waisted bottoms and swim dresses for maximum coverage. The choice is yours!

Support: Whether you need underwire top to support a big bust or tummy control similar to what you'd find in shapewear to create a smooth silhouette, you'll want to pinpoint where you feel the need for support to ensure maximum comfort.

Whether you're looking for an underwire tankini top like this one from Bare Necessities or a swim skirt like this one from Lane Bryant, we guarantee there's a swimsuit for everyone on this list. Keep reading to find your new favorite plus size swimsuit styles.