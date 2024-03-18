Shop Customer-Approved Big Hair Products for Thin Hair and Fine Hair

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

If you have fine hair or thin hair, you may be on the hunt for hair products that give you tons of volume. We've rounded up hair products our E! readers love that will help transform your fine hair, thin hair, thinning hair, or flat hair, and turn it into big, voluminous hair.

Our readers have purchased these fine hair and thin hair hair care essentials more than any other hair product items we've written about. Keep reading to shop must-have hair care for creating volume and thicker hair below.

These customer-approved hair items focus on solving common issues related to thin hair, flat hair, thinning hair, and hair loss. Shop hair essentials for scalp health, hair products that help create the look of more hair density, products that promote hair growth, and a must-see hair-thickening product for full, healthy hair.

No matter your hair type, we've found a shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, thickening spray, and more volume-promoting options that will work for you.

Straight hair, wavy hair, dry hair, color-treated hair, damaged hair, and curly hair will benefit from these must-haves, regardless of texture. Establish a reader-approved hair routine with lightweight volumizing products that are designed to lift your root, thicken each hair strand, and instantly add volume to create the look of bigger, fuller hair.