Brooke Burke Weighs In On Ozempic's Benefits and "Dangers"

Watch : Oprah Winfrey to Host Ozempic Special

Brooke Burke is giving her take on the Ozempic debate.

As discussions continue to emerge over the medication—with celebs like Amy Schumer and Raven-Symoné weighing in on the subject—the former Dancing With the Stars host addressed its potential pros and cons.

"I can't speak medically about it, but I do know that there's so much information about what's working and what's not," Burke shared during a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "I think that Ozempic has some great benefits, and I also think it has some dangers."

After all, she noted the injectable prescription medicine isn't meant to be used by everybody.

"I think the lazy person that's turning to a quick fix for numbers on a scale, that doesn't have boundaries, that's not disciplined, that doesn't understand the value of muscle, of weight training and of boundaries within a nutritional plan is gonna crash and burn," the TV personality continued. "I think it's super dangerous."

"Somebody who can't move the needle for whatever reasons it may be, diabetics, hormones, there's a long list of them, that can work with a doctor under their care, manipulate the system, bring down glycemic levels," she continued, "I think it has some great benefits, but it requires a purposeful plan."