Brooke Burke Weighs In On Ozempic's Benefits and "Dangers"

Brooke Burke is giving her take on the Ozempic debate.
As discussions continue to emerge over the medication—with celebs like Amy Schumer and Raven-Symoné weighing in on the subject—the former Dancing With the Stars host addressed its potential pros and cons.
"I can't speak medically about it, but I do know that there's so much information about what's working and what's not," Burke shared during a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "I think that Ozempic has some great benefits, and I also think it has some dangers."
After all, she noted the injectable prescription medicine isn't meant to be used by everybody.
"I think the lazy person that's turning to a quick fix for numbers on a scale, that doesn't have boundaries, that's not disciplined, that doesn't understand the value of muscle, of weight training and of boundaries within a nutritional plan is gonna crash and burn," the TV personality continued. "I think it's super dangerous."
"Somebody who can't move the needle for whatever reasons it may be, diabetics, hormones, there's a long list of them, that can work with a doctor under their care, manipulate the system, bring down glycemic levels," she continued, "I think it has some great benefits, but it requires a purposeful plan."
And because each body is different, Burke recommended consulting with a doctor.
"Ozempic's a big topic," the Brooke Burke Body founder added. "It's a mystery. It's very misunderstood. And it's also great for a lot people, and then there's a percentage of people that it's not good for. You gotta partner up with your doctor in all areas. You gotta be a great patient. You have to have an intimate relationship with your practitioner."
E! News has reached out to Novo Nordisk, the company behind Ozempic, for comment but has yet to hear back. However, the organization has previously issued a statement in response to some people using the diabetes drug to lose weight.
"While we recognize that some healthcare providers may be prescribing Ozempic for patients whose goal is to lose weight, Novo Nordisk does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines and is committed to fully complying with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations in the promotion of our products," Novo Nordisk previously told E! News. "We trust that healthcare providers are evaluating a patient's individual needs and determining which medicine is right for that particular patient."
Burke isn't the only celebrity who's shared her thoughts on Ozempic. Sharon Osbourne, Chelsea Handler and Real Housewives' Dolores Catania have all spoken out about it, too.
