Buckingham Palace Confirms King Charles III Is Alive After Russian Media Reports His Death

After reports surfaced in Russian media claiming King Charles III died, Buckingham Palace issued a statement denying speculation about the monarch, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

No, King Charles III is not dead.

After reports surfaced in Russian media that the monarch—who was recently diagnosed with cancer—passed away, Buckingham Palace put an end to the speculation, telling News Agency TASS, "We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business."

In fact, a photo shared to the royal family's social media pages shows the 75-year-old meeting with veterans of the Korean War on March 19, further proving he's carrying on with his duties.

Speculation about Charles' health comes just over a month after his cancer was discovered during a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments," Buckingham Palace said in a Feb. 5 statement, "during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message, which did not disclose what form of cancer Charles was diagnosed with, continued. "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

As Charles—who became king after his mom Queen Elizabeth II's death in Sept. 2022—focuses on his health, his wife Queen Camilla and son Prince William have helped to represent him at public events, most recently at Commonwealth Day celebrations March 11.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life—a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride," Charles said in a message played at the ceremony, which was held at London's Westminster Abbey. "In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."

And Charles isn't the only royal family member who has stepped back from the spotlight in recent months, his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton has been keeping a low profile as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

However, that doesn't mean the Princess of Wales hasn't been making headlines. In fact, amid conspiracy theories about her whereabouts, Kate posted a photo with and William's kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to social media March 10. 

Although the picture was meant to celebrate Mother's Day U.K., it sparked even more of a social media frenzy after it was pulled from photo agencies on grounds that it had been manipulated. 

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the 42-year-old wrote in an apology message on X, formerly known as Twitter March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

As more details about Kate and Charles continue to emerge, keep reading for all of the latest royal family news...

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

