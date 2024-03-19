Buckingham Palace Confirms King Charles III Is Alive After Russian Media Reports His Death

No, King Charles III is not dead.
After reports surfaced in Russian media that the monarch—who was recently diagnosed with cancer—passed away, Buckingham Palace put an end to the speculation, telling News Agency TASS, "We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business."
In fact, a photo shared to the royal family's social media pages shows the 75-year-old meeting with veterans of the Korean War on March 19, further proving he's carrying on with his duties.
Speculation about Charles' health comes just over a month after his cancer was discovered during a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments," Buckingham Palace said in a Feb. 5 statement, "during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message, which did not disclose what form of cancer Charles was diagnosed with, continued. "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
As Charles—who became king after his mom Queen Elizabeth II's death in Sept. 2022—focuses on his health, his wife Queen Camilla and son Prince William have helped to represent him at public events, most recently at Commonwealth Day celebrations March 11.
"Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life—a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride," Charles said in a message played at the ceremony, which was held at London's Westminster Abbey. "In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."
And Charles isn't the only royal family member who has stepped back from the spotlight in recent months, his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton has been keeping a low profile as she recovers from abdominal surgery.
However, that doesn't mean the Princess of Wales hasn't been making headlines. In fact, amid conspiracy theories about her whereabouts, Kate posted a photo with and William's kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to social media March 10.
Although the picture was meant to celebrate Mother's Day U.K., it sparked even more of a social media frenzy after it was pulled from photo agencies on grounds that it had been manipulated.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the 42-year-old wrote in an apology message on X, formerly known as Twitter March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."
As more details about Kate and Charles continue to emerge