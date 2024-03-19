Buckingham Palace Confirms King Charles III Is Alive After Russian Media Reports His Death

Watch : Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis

No, King Charles III is not dead.

After reports surfaced in Russian media that the monarch—who was recently diagnosed with cancer—passed away, Buckingham Palace put an end to the speculation, telling News Agency TASS, "We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business."

In fact, a photo shared to the royal family's social media pages shows the 75-year-old meeting with veterans of the Korean War on March 19, further proving he's carrying on with his duties.

Speculation about Charles' health comes just over a month after his cancer was discovered during a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments," Buckingham Palace said in a Feb. 5 statement, "during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message, which did not disclose what form of cancer Charles was diagnosed with, continued. "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."