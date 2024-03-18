The Best Shoes for an Outdoor Wedding That Don't Sacrifice Style for Comfort

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's finally starting to feel like spring. The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, the good vibes keep coming, and the wedding bells are tolling. That's right — wedding season is officially here. If you've sent in your RSVPs and bought your gifts for the newlyweds-to-be, high chances are you've also started rifling through your closet for the perfect dress and shoes to match. The thing is, not all weddings are the same; some are held indoors in a gorgeous chapel, while others are held outdoors in a dreamy setting worthy of a fairytale.
When you're inside, it's easy to choose a pair of wedding shoes because you'll be on even, flat ground. But, when you're outside among the elements, there are a lot of factors to consider. I mean, just look at Cinderella — she was perfectly fine dancing the night away in the ballroom, but even her perfectly fitted shoe slipped off the moment she started running down the steps outside. Thus, raises the question: "What kind of shoes should I wear to an outdoor wedding?" Well, call us your fairy godmother, because we've got you covered with the best picks for any outfit. From bejeweled heels that'll make the whole place shimmer to elegant flats to sleek sandals, these shoes will do magic, believe it or not.
So, bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, let's get wedding shoe shopping!
Shelby Sandal
Classic, chic & gorgeous — these black sandals are the perfect LBH (little black heels). The block heel design ensures your feet won't sink into the grass, and the gold Coach logo detailing adds a subtle touch of sleek elegance to your OOTD.
Jewel Badgley Mischka Crystal Embellished Heeled Sandal
Make the whole place shimmer with these stylish open-toe heeled sandals, which feature a bejeweled cross-foot strap and cushioned insole. They're also available in Silver Glitter and Rose Gold Glitter — oh, and they're currently 45% off.
Daisy Pearl Mule Heeled Sandals
Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they are classic for a reason. Lean into the fresh spring vibes with these cute & versatile heeled sandals, and let the compliments come rolling in.
Susanny Closed Toe Rhinestone Wedding Low Heel Slingback Clear Kitten Heels
Elegant and feminine, these top-rated kitten heels from Amazon give off luxe vibes — but luckily, they're quite affordable. They feature a three-inch heel with a solid & stable base, and they're available in a wide range of colors that will match any wedding-related outfit you have in mind.
Seychelles Brooklyn Heel
Give your outfit an elevated, vintage feel with these sleek slingback heels, which also come in white. They're designed with a pointed toe, two-inch heel, elastic slingback strap, and a leather upper.
Made-in-Spain Lace-Up High-Heel Espadrilles
Coquette-core meets coastal-chic with these gorgeous lace-up espadrilles. Crafted in Spain, the shoes are designed with hand-stitched canvas & jute, and they're finished with a durable cork wedge.
Velvet Light Pointed Flats
The best way to ensure that you won't be slipping and tumbling around at a wedding (apart from staying away from the open bar)? Wearing flats. But, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style, as these coquette-core velvet flats show. Trendy and sophisticated at the same time, these feminine flats will keep you feeling comfy all wedding long.
Fulton Faux Saffiano Leather Moccasin
Sophisticated and timeless, these Michael Kors flats are as comfortable as they are stylish. They feature a luxe logo charm and a round toe that tops off the classic appeal of the design. You can also grab them in blue and pink, all at majorly discounted prices!
Naot Celeb
Versatile and effortlessly stylish, these Celeb sandals from Naot is the perfect choice for any occasion. These shoes are truly unparalleled in comfort thanks to the leather-wrapped latex footbed that molds to your foot's shape over time.
Desires Of The Heart Heel Nubuck Mules
Feel all the love with these trendy nubuck mules, which feature a classic square toe and curved strap for a classic appeal. The heart-shaped block heel adds the perfect amount of whimsical style to your look while also ensuring that you won't be falling head over heels into the grass.
Mango Retro Slingback Pump
Retro-chic with just the right touch of sophisticated style. These slingback pumps are styled with a 1.5-inch kitten heel and covered in charming pink flowers with a dainty green scalloped detailing.
Paloma Platform
Strut your stuff without worrying about twisting your ankle in the shopper-loved Paloma Platforms. They're as practical as they are stylish, featuring memory foam sock padding and a soft, twisty toe band. Plus, they're crafted from LWG-certified sustainable sueded leather and are available in five different colors.
GoGoHeel Stoppers Heel Protectors
Alternatively, if you already have a fave pair of stilettos or pumps in mind and don't want to add a new pair of shoes to your closet right now, these genius heel protectors have you (& your feet) covered. Just attach them to your heels and sashay away down the runway with confidence — even if that runway happens to be soft grass, bumpy cobblestone, an uneven wooden deck, or a cracked sidewalk.
What are the best shoes for outdoor weddings?
Depending on the wedding's setting, the style of shoes you choose to wear may vary. In general, flats are the safest choice when it comes to outdoor weddings. If you prefer to wear heels, wedges are especially ideal for beach weddings while block heels are a practical choice for weddings that involve grassy surfaces.
What are the most popular shoe styles for outdoor weddings?
The most popular shoe styles for outdoor weddings include flats, wedges, and block heels. Compared to stilettos and pumps, these designs offer more stability and support on uneven surfaces such as cobblestone, sand, and grass.
What are the most comfortable heels for an outdoor wedding?
When it comes to comfort, it's important to find a shoe that fits well with the sole of your foot and offers cushioned arch support, especially if you are wearing heels. For example, these Naot sandals feature a latex footbed that molds to your foot's shape over time. Wedge heels and flats are also ideal options that keep your foot supported and stable on uneven surfaces.
Now that you're all set on shoes, check out the 10 best places to buy spring wedding guest dresses (both online and in-store).