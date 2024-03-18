The Best Shoes for an Outdoor Wedding That Don't Sacrifice Style for Comfort

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's finally starting to feel like spring. The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, the good vibes keep coming, and the wedding bells are tolling. That's right — wedding season is officially here. If you've sent in your RSVPs and bought your gifts for the newlyweds-to-be, high chances are you've also started rifling through your closet for the perfect dress and shoes to match. The thing is, not all weddings are the same; some are held indoors in a gorgeous chapel, while others are held outdoors in a dreamy setting worthy of a fairytale.

When you're inside, it's easy to choose a pair of wedding shoes because you'll be on even, flat ground. But, when you're outside among the elements, there are a lot of factors to consider. I mean, just look at Cinderella — she was perfectly fine dancing the night away in the ballroom, but even her perfectly fitted shoe slipped off the moment she started running down the steps outside. Thus, raises the question: "What kind of shoes should I wear to an outdoor wedding?" Well, call us your fairy godmother, because we've got you covered with the best picks for any outfit. From bejeweled heels that'll make the whole place shimmer to elegant flats to sleek sandals, these shoes will do magic, believe it or not.

So, bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, let's get wedding shoe shopping!