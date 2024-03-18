Why Bella Hadid's Morning Wellness Routine Is Raising Eyebrows

Watch : Bella Hadid Seeks Treatment Amid Split From Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid's wellness practices are guaranteed to turn heads.

The supermodel recently showcased her extensive morning routine, in which she filmed herself taking various vitamins, tinctures, detox juices, as well as rubbing on several essential oils, saging her home and meditating with her crystals by her side.

To begin her March 14 TikTok, Bella held onto three different tinctures and dropped a dose of each into a glass cup, and then mixed in a white beverage. After, she took about a dozen vitamins with a green juice.

But the wellness drinks didn't stop there. The 27-year-old then grabbed a Gold Sea Moss bottle from Planted Seeds (which the brand calls a thickeningagent), a Fulvic Detox beverage (which removes toxins, according the brand site) and Allegany Nutrition's Liquid Ionic Trace Minerals (that allegedly contains 72 natural minerals).

After prioritizing her internal health, Bella then focused on her external self-care practices, such as rubbing two essential oils on both of her wrists and neck. And before she meditated by journaling, she cleansed her space with sage.

As she wrote in her video, "Mornings with me before we start making things for you."