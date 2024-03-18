How Static Noise from Taylor Swift's New Album is No. 1 on iTunes

A video from Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Tortured Poets Department album launched to the top of the iTunes video chart March 18, but it has no sound.

By Olivia Evans Mar 18, 2024 3:09 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCelebrities
Fans of Taylor Swift can hear her masterpieces even in the silence. 

In fact, an eight second video from Taylor's upcoming The Tortured Poets Department album that has no sound skyrocketed to the top of the iTunes Top Videos chart on March 18. 

While the video, titled "All's fair in love and poetry," itself didn't have any vocals, it did include a backdrop with a description that Taylor revealed in February when she announced the upcoming album, which hints at its vibe. 

"And so I enter into evidence," the blurb reads. "My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry…/ Sincerely, the Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department."

The burst in popularity for the silent video did not unnoticed by fans, as one joked on X, formerly Twitter, "My favorite thing about Swifties is we can make static noise go number 1 like it's nobody's business."

Along with the technical mishap, fans of the "Karma" singer also noticed that her upcoming album, out April 19, is now available to pre-save on Apple Music. As one fan quipped, "My first agenda this morning: pre-adding."

And while her latest chart-topping feat may come as a surprise, going No. 1 for sweet nothing is nothing new for Taylor. Back in 2014, just ahead of the original 1989 drop, eight seconds of static noise, titled "Track 3," launched to the top of the iTunes Canada chart. 

Later that year, Taylor expressed her shock at the marvelous tune topping the charts. 

shok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"It was a mistake," she explained on Jimmy Kimmel's late night show. "It wasn't a song they ended up posting—it went number one and I was like, ‘What is going on?'"

There is still a little over a month until fans are out of the woods as to what the sound of Taylor's upcoming music will really be, but the 34-year-old has assured her fans from the very beginning of her career that she will never change, but she'll also never stay the same.  

See how Taylor has evolved throughout her 18 years in the spotlight below. 

