How Static Noise from Taylor Swift's New Album is No. 1 on iTunes

Fans of Taylor Swift can hear her masterpieces even in the silence.

In fact, an eight second video from Taylor's upcoming The Tortured Poets Department album that has no sound skyrocketed to the top of the iTunes Top Videos chart on March 18.

While the video, titled "All's fair in love and poetry," itself didn't have any vocals, it did include a backdrop with a description that Taylor revealed in February when she announced the upcoming album, which hints at its vibe.

"And so I enter into evidence," the blurb reads. "My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry…/ Sincerely, the Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department."

The burst in popularity for the silent video did not unnoticed by fans, as one joked on X, formerly Twitter, "My favorite thing about Swifties is we can make static noise go number 1 like it's nobody's business."