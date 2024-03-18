There's No Place Like Judy Garland's Home: Step Inside Her $11.5 Million Bel Air Mansion

Watch : Renee Zellweger Talks Preparing for Judy Garland Role

You're definitely not in Kansas anymore.

In fact, you could be living at the Los Angeles estate once owned by the late Judy Garland.

Somewhere over the rainbow—er, in Bel Air—the recently listed residence is just over 5,500 square feet and sits on nearly 2.7 acres. And as you enter the property, you may find yourself thinking there's no place like home.

"Enter through the circular, gated driveway over the creek into a world of refined elegance beginning with the grand, iron staircase as the focal point of the formal entry," the listing reads. "Enriched hardwood floors lined with custom Seagrass rugs are met with monochromatic, molded walls spanning between each storybook window creating a seamless harmony between the living spaces."

While the home was built in 1938—just one year before fans watched Garland star as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz—it still features several modern elements. For instance, the listing notes the "primary retreat exudes refined opulence, unveiling raised ceilings, fireplace, dual walk-in closets, and lavish en-suite"—with each of the five bedrooms having their own bathroom.