See Jax Taylor Make His Explosive Vanderpump Rules Return—and Epically Slam Tom Sandoval

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About “Hard Times” With Jax Taylor

The Vanderpump Rules cast is about to get Jaxed one more time.

Jax Taylor makes an explosive return to the Bravo series in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's March 19 episode. During a guys night out with former BFFs Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, plus costars James Kennedy and Brock Davies, Taylor wastes no time jabbing Sandoval over his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

"What have you been up to?" he sarcastically asks an annoyed Sandoval in the preview. "You look a lot better because. I'm not gonna lie, I saw a picture of you on social media a couple weeks ago and I'm like, 'Holy s--t, this guy looks like he's 50 years old.'"

But the digs don't stop there. "It seems like you look better," Taylor, who left the show in 2020, adds, "minus the white nail polish. We gotta get rid of that."

The not-so-subtle shade prompts the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman to confront Taylor for using his 2023 cheating controversy as subject material for his and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright's podcast.