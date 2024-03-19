Exclusive

See Jax Taylor Make His Explosive Vanderpump Rules Return—and Epically Slam Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor wastes no time eviscerating former BFF Tom Sandoval over his cheating scandal in E!'s sneak peek at his first appearance on the series since leaving in 2020.

By Brett Malec Mar 19, 2024 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoVanderpump RulesJax TaylorNBCUTom Sandoval
Watch: Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About “Hard Times” With Jax Taylor

The Vanderpump Rules cast is about to get Jaxed one more time.

Jax Taylor makes an explosive return to the Bravo series in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's March 19 episode. During a guys night out with former BFFs Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, plus costars James Kennedy and Brock Davies, Taylor wastes no time jabbing Sandoval over his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

"What have you been up to?" he sarcastically asks an annoyed Sandoval in the preview. "You look a lot better because. I'm not gonna lie, I saw a picture of you on social media a couple weeks ago and I'm like, 'Holy s--t, this guy looks like he's 50 years old.'"

But the digs don't stop there. "It seems like you look better," Taylor, who left the show in 2020, adds, "minus the white nail polish. We gotta get rid of that."

The not-so-subtle shade prompts the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman to confront Taylor for using his 2023 cheating controversy as subject material for his and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright's podcast.

photos
Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright: Romance Rewind

However, Taylor defends bad-mouthing Sandoval. "Well, I cannot not talk about it!" the 44-year-old claps back. "The whole world's talked about it."

But Taylor explains he can relate as he's been caught cheating multiple times on past seasons of VPR

"I know what you did is wrong, but what I did was wrong too," he notes. "The only problem I had with this whole situation is just the way you handle it. Sometimes it's okay to tuck your tail between your legs and be like, 'You know what I f--ked up.' It's a humbling experience."

Sandoval's response?

"It must be humbling to only have something interesting to say when you're talking about me," the 41-year-old replies, to which Taylor fires back, "You don't think you need to humble yourself a little bit?!"

Trending Stories

1

Garrison Brown’s Sister Madison Details His Mental Health Struggles

2

Willy Wonka-Inspired Organizer Says His “Life Is Ruined” After Event

3
Exclusive

Olivia Culpo Reveals "Non-Negotiable" for Christian McCaffrey Wedding

Bravo

The TomTom co-owner angrily answers, "Jax, I don't need to humble myself to you, dude! You don't deserve it, homie. I don't need to give you f--king answers. You've been relentlessly talking s--t about me!"

See Taylor and Sandoval's heated reunion in the exclusive preview above. Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to relive every shocking cheating scandal—including many of Jax's.

Getty Images
Scheana Shay with Eddie Cibrian

Let's not forget that we owe this entire series to Scheana Shay's affair with actor Eddie Cibrian, who was married at the time to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Brandi Glanville. Scheana dated him while Brandi was pregnant with their second child, and the two women's dramatic sitdown at SUR—coordinated by Lisa Vanderpump, naturally—was the segue from one episode of RHOBH to Vanderpump Rules. Sneakiest (and messiest) crossover ever!

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jax Taylor With a Las Vegas Partier

After denying he cheated on then-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder throughout the entire first season, Jax Taylor admits in the finale that, yes, actually he did cheat on her in Las Vegas and got the other woman pregnant. 

His admission stunned Stassi and the rest of the cast that had defended and sided with him in the breakup.

Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jax Taylor With Kristen Doute

One of the show's most infamous hookups went down in season two, when Jax confessed to sleeping with Kristen Doute, Stassi's best friend who happened to be dating his best friend Tom Sandoval.

Though Kristen initially refuted the claim, she finally admitted that they hooked up (but never kissed) during the finale. Oh, and it went down while Tom was sleeping in the other room and they were watching the Ryan Gosling movie Drive. This all culminated in Stassi delivering her now-infamous slap across Kristen's face, while Tom punched Jax. 

Seasons later, Kristen later admitted to cheating on Tom throughout their six-year relationship.

Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Tom Sandoval With Ariana Madix

After Ariana Madix joined the cast in season two, Kristen quickly had suspicions about Tom's friendship with his fellow bartender. While the pair denied ever hooking up while Tom was dating Kristen—responding to the SUR waitress' continued worries, Ariana infamously declared, "I'm smarter than you. I'm prettier than you. Get the f--Get the f--k over it"—Tom eventually admitted during the season two reunion that he and Ariana made out in a pool when they were both in Las Vegas.

When asked by Andy Cohen if she worried about Tom's past after he confessed to "cheating on Kristen a few times," Ariana said, "I've been friends with him for three years. I know him really well. It's not a thing for me—at all." (Sigh.)

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Tom Sandoval With Miami Girl

After Tom and Ariana announced they were officially together, Kristen revealed in season three that a woman reached out to her on Instagram claiming to have hooked up with Tom while he was in Miami with Jax and Schwartz. Kristen even brought "Miami Girl" into SUR to confront Tom, but Ariana didn't take the allegation seriously after Tom vehemently denied the claims and the couple left.

At the time, however, Jax seemingly threw his friend under the bus by backing up the claim. And after Tom and Ariana's 2023 breakup, Jax, who left the show in 2020, tweeted a cryptic message.

"I've called a lot of things on that show that people never believed," he wrote. "Everything I say always ends being true."

Brian Baer/Bravo
Tom Schwartz With Several People

After Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney got married in 2016, he confessed to drunkenly making out with one of Lala Kent's friends in season six.

When Schwartz was asked about the story, his memory was fuzzy. "There's no way. No, it couldn't have been," he says in a 2018 episode. "Yeah, I remember going to The Bungalow, but I definitely don't remember making out with anybody. I got s--tfaced that night, I remember that."

Schwartz later addresses his behavior in a confessional, admitting, "I truly and honestly am baffled."

But it wasn't the first time Schwartz cheated on Katie while he was blackout drunk, admitting to kissing another woman while he was inebriated in season three. 

After 12 years together, Katie and Schwartz announced their breakup in March 2022. 

Bravo

Katie Maloney With a Random Dude?

In a 2014 episode, Jax claimed Katie cheated on Schwartz by "motorboating" an unnamed man, sharing that he'd heard the story from Scheana. Katie was furious over the allegation and Scheana eventually apologized to her co-star.

"I never once said she cheated. I said what I saw," Scheana wrote in a Bravo blog. "After talking to Katie about it, I realize that it wasn't what it seemed. When she bent down to take her shoes off, her head was in that region. Also, in her drunken state when she was dancing shaking her head back and forth it definitely looked like she was 'motorboating' this guy. She DID NOT cheat...I simply felt like she crossed the line."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
James Kennedy With Jenna

After some serious sleuthing—including looking at Uber receipts—Kristen deduced her boyfriend James Kennedy cheated on her with one of Scheana's friends in season four. He denied it to her face, only saying they may have kissed,  but later admitted in an interview, "The truth is, Jenna and I were definitely boning." And a new iconic .GIF was born!

But that wasn't the only time James cheated on Kristen, as the DJ also hooked up with Lala (who believed he was single at the time) and another SUR hostess, Lauren, who was in a relationship with another employee at the restaurant.

Todd Williamson/Bravo
James Kennedy With Lala Kent

After his breakup with Kristen, James began dating student and beauty pageant contestant Raquel Leviss in season five. The pair quickly faced cheating allegations when Scheana and Kristen crashed one of James' DJ gigs with three former SUR empoyees who all claimed that they hooked up with him (they even took photos of James sleeping) while he was dating Raquel.

James denied all of the women's stories and he and Raquel continued to date, eventually calling off their engagement in 2021 after five years together. Following their split, James confessed to having sex with Lala at the beginning of his relationship with Raquel.

"For some reason, I was very naive back in the day and I thought James never cheated on me," Raquel told E! News in February. "But this clarified that he definitely has cheated on me multiple times. That was definitely a hard pill to swallow."

Getty Images
Jax Taylor With Faith Stowers

It was another season, another cheating scandal for Jax in 2017 when he fessed up to hooking up with former SUR waitress Faith Stowers. Though he initially denied it in the season six premiere, Jax came clean after his then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright confronted him—all while wearing a Taco Bell sweatshirt. 

"This isn't my first time being caught cheating," Jax said in a solo interview. "In the past, I've gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn't work for me." He went on to say that he and Brittany had hit a rough patch (which was seen on their 2017 spinoff, Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky), which led him to hook up with Faith.

Jax's admission, of course, devastated Brittany, who delivered her infamous "Rot in hell!" line in response. While Brittany initially broke up with Jax, the couple quickly reconciled and ended up getting married in June 2019. They welcomed their son Cruz two years later.

Bravo
Tom Sandoval With Raquel Leviss

The BCU (Bravo Cinematic Universe) was shaken on March 3, 2023, when it was confirmed that Tom and Ariana had ended their nine-year relationship amid the revelation that he'd had a seven-month affair with Raquel. 

"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," the TomTom co-owner wrote in an apology on Instagram March 8. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

He added, "My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Raquel also issued a public apology to Ariana, saying she had "no excuse" for her actions. In a follow-up statement, Raquel addressed the future of her relationship with Tom.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone," Raquel told E! News in a statement. "I care for Tom, and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Garrison Brown’s Sister Madison Details His Mental Health Struggles

2
Exclusive

Olivia Culpo Reveals "Non-Negotiable" for Christian McCaffrey Wedding

3

Willy Wonka-Inspired Organizer Says His “Life Is Ruined” After Event

4

Shakira Reveals If a Jar of Jam Really Led to Gerard Piqué Breakup

5

Kate Middleton, Prince William Seemingly Step Out Amid Pic Controversy