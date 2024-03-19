See Jax Taylor Make His Explosive Vanderpump Rules Return—and Epically Slam Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules cast is about to get Jaxed one more time.
Jax Taylor makes an explosive return to the Bravo series in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's March 19 episode. During a guys night out with former BFFs Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, plus costars James Kennedy and Brock Davies, Taylor wastes no time jabbing Sandoval over his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.
"What have you been up to?" he sarcastically asks an annoyed Sandoval in the preview. "You look a lot better because. I'm not gonna lie, I saw a picture of you on social media a couple weeks ago and I'm like, 'Holy s--t, this guy looks like he's 50 years old.'"
But the digs don't stop there. "It seems like you look better," Taylor, who left the show in 2020, adds, "minus the white nail polish. We gotta get rid of that."
The not-so-subtle shade prompts the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman to confront Taylor for using his 2023 cheating controversy as subject material for his and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright's podcast.
However, Taylor defends bad-mouthing Sandoval. "Well, I cannot not talk about it!" the 44-year-old claps back. "The whole world's talked about it."
But Taylor explains he can relate as he's been caught cheating multiple times on past seasons of VPR.
"I know what you did is wrong, but what I did was wrong too," he notes. "The only problem I had with this whole situation is just the way you handle it. Sometimes it's okay to tuck your tail between your legs and be like, 'You know what I f--ked up.' It's a humbling experience."
Sandoval's response?
"It must be humbling to only have something interesting to say when you're talking about me," the 41-year-old replies, to which Taylor fires back, "You don't think you need to humble yourself a little bit?!"
The TomTom co-owner angrily answers, "Jax, I don't need to humble myself to you, dude! You don't deserve it, homie. I don't need to give you f--king answers. You've been relentlessly talking s--t about me!"
See Taylor and Sandoval's heated reunion in the exclusive preview above. Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
