Mix & Match Kate Spade Outlet Wallets & Bags for an Extra 20% off: $31 Wristlets, $55 Crossbodies & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Mix & Match Finds from Kate Spade Outlet's Deals
- Editor's Pick: Sadie Envelope Crossbody,
$279$63.20 & Staci Small Zip Around Wallet, $139$31.20
- Most Popular: Harlow Crossbody,
$279$63.20 & Madison Small Slim Card Holder, $89$23.20
- Best Deal: Schulyer Small Crossbody,
$249$55.20 & Chelsea Medium Wristlet Pouch, $139$31.20
Spring is tomorrow (spoiler alert) and that means florals, shopping for prom dresses, and making sure your handbags are ready for the new season. And there's no better place to elevate your chic and trendy look than Kate Spade Outlet. Listen up, right now you can save an extra 20% on already discounted crossbodies, belt bags, and more, when you pair one with a card holder, wallet, wristlet, or coin purse. It's called the Mix and Match Sale and it applies to bags and wallets in your cart – add one of each and you'll see the savings when you enter the code MAKEAMATCH. And because it's Kate Spade, you know that every style is going to be elegant, classic, and will easily fit in with any clothes in your wardrobe.
You'll find so many spring-ready designs with clickworthy price tags. If you're looking for an easy belt bag for travel, there's a nylon style with a graphic leopard heart print for $63. Bundle that with a cute quilted card holder that's $31 and you'll get the pair for less than $100 (original price $388). Score a versatile crossbody, snag a handy wallet, you save 20%. To give you an idea of the potential savings, I took the extra 20% off all the picks below (girl math).
These deals won't last for long, so start scrolling and adding to your cart. Upgrade your spring bags or grab something for Mother's Day. Mix, match, and save.
Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Bag Deals
Chelsea Leopard Heart Belt Bag
If you're traveling or just running errands, you need this belt bag. It's made of easy to clean nylon, is large enough for all your essentials, and features an eye-catching leopard heart print. Score it for $79, or pair it with a wallet and get it for $63. Win win.
Sadie Envelope Crossbody
Available in 6 colors, the Sadie Envelope Crossbody is hard to resist. With a classic design and soft leather style, you might agree with several reviewers that it's the "perfect size" for when you don't want to carry a big bag and just want to pack the essentials. Use code MAKEAMATCH when you pair it with a wallet and it's just $63.
Schuyler Small Crossbody
Get this $249 crossbody for just $55 by using code MAKEAMATCH (and add a wallet to your cart). It features a chic leopard print and a slim profile that's ideal for carrying your phone, chapstick, and other essentials. Perfect for going out or just running for coffee.
Leila Triple Gusset Crossbody
Made of soft pebbled leather in a warm gingerbread color, this crossbody is so chic and versatile, it will elevate any fit. It includes three sections for your essentials and also comes in black and lilac moonlight. Get it for $71 when you pair it with a wallet.
Laurel Way Rima Crossbody
A $249 crossbody for just $55? Yes, please. Available in 3 light colors, this crossbody comes with compliments and you might find yourself wearing it every day (as reviewers note). Remember to use code MAKEAMATCH and add a wallet to your cart, too.
Harlow Crossbody
Reviewers rave about the size, quality, and design of the Harlow Crossbody. Available in 4 colors it can transition from day to night, casual to more dressy, and more, without skipping a beat. Get it for $63 when you pair it with a wallet, use code MAKEAMATCH.
Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Wallet Deals
Chelsea Medium Wristlet Pouch
Made of easy to clean recycled nylon, this wristlet pouch is cute and convenient. It can fit all your essentials if you're heading out, or you can easily pack it in a larger bag and use it for extra storage. It includes 3 credit card slots, and when you pair it with a bag, it's $31.
Madison Small Slim Card Holder
Keep all your cards handy and in one place with the Madison Card Holder. It's available in 5 colors and includes 6 credit card slots and an open compartment for cash. With a streamlined design it's easy to fit in your pocket, and comes to $23 if you pair it with a bag.
Lucy Floral Waltz Medium L-zip Wristlet
Cute and spring-ready, this floral wristlet is the perfect size for cash and cards. And the handy carrying loop makes it easy to carry. Bundle it with a bag, use code MAKEAMATCH, and you're good to go.
Staci Small Zip Around Wallet
Simple and elegant, the Staci zip around wallet is the perfect size and style for your cards and cash. One reviewer raved, "best wallet I've ever had." Add a bag to your cart and it's just $31.
Carey Small Card Holder
This adorable quilted card holder comes in 3 colors and it features 4 credit card slots, a slip pocket, and a ring for keys. It's also so trendy and a steal at $31 (just add a bag to your cart, too).
Coffee Break 3D Coin Purse
Straight from Kate Spade's Novelty Shop, this super cute coin purse includes a unique vintage-inspired coffee cup design, a ring for keys, and a 3.35-inch deep pouch for coins, a flash drive, etc. Pair it with a bag and use code MAKEAMATCH.
Love a chic handbag at a budget-friendly price? Then check out these Michael Kors bags that are less than $100.