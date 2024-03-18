Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Message Honoring Brother Rob Kardashian

Lamar Odom shared a loving comment under ex-wife Khloe Kardashian’s sweet message for Rob Kardashian’s 37th birthday.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 18, 2024 1:40 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBirthdaysTributeKeeping Up With The KardashiansRob KardashianLamar OdomCouplesCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: The Kardashian Family Celebrates Rob's 37th Birthday

Lamar Odom is still keeping up with the Kardashians.

After all, the former NBA star couldn't help but share some love for Rob Kardashian under a sweet birthday message from big sister Khloe Kardashian

The Rob & Chyna alum received an outpouring of celebratory messages from family and friends for his 37th birthday on March 17, including Khloe, who couldn't help but include kids True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 19 months, with a musical number for their Uncle Bob. 

And Lamar, who tied the knot with the Kardashians star in 2009 before getting divorced in 2016, wrote in the comments, "My Family!!" 

Lamar and Rob formed a close bond throughout the athlete's relationship with Khloe. And even though their marriage came to an end, Lamar has continued to show love for the Kardashian family, as they've shown him in return. 

Unsurprisingly, Khloe's darling message attracted some love from others, including the former L.A. Lakers player. As one fan noted, "One thing about Khloe is that she always has the best bday tributes." And Rob's was no different, which included throwback photos of the two, as well as True and Tatum singing "Happy Birthday."

photos
Khloé, Lamar & Rob

"Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister," Khloe wrote on Instagram March 17. "I couldn't be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn't be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha! I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have."

The Good American founder also shared some sisterly advice with Rob, who shares Dream Kardashian, 7, with ex Blac Chyna.

"Be the greatest person you can possibly be," she reflected. "Do things that make you proud. For you to have gratitude for even the smallest of things. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best of you. Believe in yourself and in your journey."

Trending Stories

1

Shocking Stories About Nickelodeon's Dark Side in Quiet on Set

2

Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Tribute to Rob Kardashian

3

Princess Diana's Brother Weighs In on Kate Middleton Theories

While Rob's 37th birthday may be over, keep reading to reflect on his journey over the years.

Instagram
The Youngest Kardashian

Kris Jenner welcomed her only son and youngest child with Robert George Kardashian, named Robert Arthur Kardashian, on St. Patrick's Day in 1987.

instagram
Twinning With Dad

Robert and Rob couldn't look more alike in this throwback snap.

Instagram
Big Smiles

A bleach-blonde Rob smiles from ear-to-ear for a photo with sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram
Best Friends & Siblings

As you can see from this vintage pic, Rob and sister Khloe Kardashian have always been close.

Instagram
Inseparable Siblings

Rob and Khloe pose for another sibling snap

Twitter
Tropical Fun

Rob enjoys crystal clear water while abroad.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Family Night Out

Rob joins mom Kris, sisters Kim and Khloe on the red carpet at the Kardashian Charity Knock Out at the Commerce Casino in November 2009.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Sin City Squad

For Kim's birthday in 2010, siblings Rob, Khloe and Kourtney hit up the TAO Nightclub with the birthday girl in Las Vegas.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Supportive Sister

Khloe supports brother Rob at the 2011 BBVA NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles, Calif.

Twitter
Young Love

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum plants a kiss on then-girlfriend Rita Ora.

Twitter
Cute Couple

Rob receives a sweet touch from Rita in this black-and-white photo.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Solo Shot

Rob beams with pride in this solo shot from his Arthur George launch at Neiman Marcus.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Rob and sister Kim hit the red carpet at the World's Most Beautiful magazine launch event at Drai's Hollywood in August 2011.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for E!
Work Event

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians siblings attend the E! 2012 Upfront in New York City.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Birthday Boy

Rob rings in his 26th birthday at the 1 OAK Nightclub at the Mirage in March 2013.

Instagram
Beachside Snack

Rob enjoys a pulled pork sandwich in Malibu in this #tbt from 2015.

Instagram
Nap Time

Khloe and Rob catch some Zzzs in this Instagram photo.

Snapchat
Bonding With Kylie

Kylie and Rob spend some quality time together.

Instagram
Rob & Chyna

After three months of dating, Rob and Blac Chyna announce their engagement on April 5, 2016.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Date Night

Following their engagement, Rob and Chyna step out for his birthday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood on May 10, 2016.

Arlene Richie/Shutterstock
Baby on Board

In May 2016, Rob and Chyna announce they're expecting a baby together. The twosome reveal they are having a little girl in September 2016.

Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Baby Dream

Rob and Chyna welcome daughter Dream Kardashian on November 10, 2016.

Instagram
Kisses for Dream

Rob shows love to his infant daughter Dream.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

The father of one watches over his little one as he helps her float in the pool.

Instagram
Water Time

Dream looks comfortable in the water in this snap with her father.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Quality Time With Lovey

Rob has mom Kris, known as Lovey to her grandchildren, spend quality time with baby Dream.

Instagram
Disney With Dream

Dream's parents give her a magical day at Disney, including a moment with Minnie Mouse!

Twitter
Daddy's Girl

Dream can't stop giggle as dad Rob lifts her in the air.

Instagram
Father & Daughter

The super private star proudly holds up his only child.

Instagram
Happy Halloween!

Dressed as a character from Trolls, Rob poses for a Halloween photo with mom Kris in 2019.

photos
View More Photos From Rob Kardashian Through the Years
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Shocking Stories About Nickelodeon's Dark Side in Quiet on Set

2

Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Tribute to Rob Kardashian

3

Princess Diana's Brother Weighs In on Kate Middleton Theories

4
Exclusive

Brenda Song Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Macaulay Culkin

5
Exclusive

Mauricio Umansky Shares Dating Update After Kyle Richards Split