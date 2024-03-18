Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Message Honoring Brother Rob Kardashian

Lamar Odom is still keeping up with the Kardashians.
After all, the former NBA star couldn't help but share some love for Rob Kardashian under a sweet birthday message from big sister Khloe Kardashian.
The Rob & Chyna alum received an outpouring of celebratory messages from family and friends for his 37th birthday on March 17, including Khloe, who couldn't help but include kids True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 19 months, with a musical number for their Uncle Bob.
And Lamar, who tied the knot with the Kardashians star in 2009 before getting divorced in 2016, wrote in the comments, "My Family!!"
Lamar and Rob formed a close bond throughout the athlete's relationship with Khloe. And even though their marriage came to an end, Lamar has continued to show love for the Kardashian family, as they've shown him in return.
Unsurprisingly, Khloe's darling message attracted some love from others, including the former L.A. Lakers player. As one fan noted, "One thing about Khloe is that she always has the best bday tributes." And Rob's was no different, which included throwback photos of the two, as well as True and Tatum singing "Happy Birthday."
"Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister," Khloe wrote on Instagram March 17. "I couldn't be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn't be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha! I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have."
The Good American founder also shared some sisterly advice with Rob, who shares Dream Kardashian, 7, with ex Blac Chyna.
"Be the greatest person you can possibly be," she reflected. "Do things that make you proud. For you to have gratitude for even the smallest of things. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best of you. Believe in yourself and in your journey."
While Rob's 37th birthday may be over, keep reading to reflect on his journey over the years.