Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Message Honoring Brother Rob Kardashian

Watch : The Kardashian Family Celebrates Rob's 37th Birthday

Lamar Odom is still keeping up with the Kardashians.

After all, the former NBA star couldn't help but share some love for Rob Kardashian under a sweet birthday message from big sister Khloe Kardashian.

The Rob & Chyna alum received an outpouring of celebratory messages from family and friends for his 37th birthday on March 17, including Khloe, who couldn't help but include kids True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 19 months, with a musical number for their Uncle Bob.

And Lamar, who tied the knot with the Kardashians star in 2009 before getting divorced in 2016, wrote in the comments, "My Family!!"

Lamar and Rob formed a close bond throughout the athlete's relationship with Khloe. And even though their marriage came to an end, Lamar has continued to show love for the Kardashian family, as they've shown him in return.

Unsurprisingly, Khloe's darling message attracted some love from others, including the former L.A. Lakers player. As one fan noted, "One thing about Khloe is that she always has the best bday tributes." And Rob's was no different, which included throwback photos of the two, as well as True and Tatum singing "Happy Birthday."