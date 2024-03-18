Inside RHOM Star Nicole Martin’s Luxurious Baby Shower Planned by Costar Guerdy Abraira

When it came to planning her baby shower, Dr. Nicole Martin knew she needed fellow friend Guerdy Abraira STAT.
In fact, for the Real Housewives of Miami star, who is expecting her second baby with fiancé Anthony Lopez, enlisting the help of the fabulous party planner was a move Nicole didn't have to think twice about.
"Guerdy is one of my dear friends, she's been by my side throughout my entire pregnancy journey, and she's the most incredible event planner," Nicole exclusively told E! News. "It was a no brainer for her to help me organize such a special and personal event."
The March 17 event was made all the more special thanks to Guerdy's eye-catching attention to detail. And as Nicole—who is mom to 5-year-old son Greyson—noted, a theme that that was all about celebrating her baby girl.
"I've been a boy mom for the last 5 years," the anesthesiologist continued, "and have been surrounded by cars, trucks, dinosaurs and sports. Now with a baby girl on the way, it's been fun looking at nursery decor that is a bit more feminine."
Everything from the venue down to the décor, as Nicole explained, was picture perfect.
"Fisher Island is home to us and we hosted the event on the island in a beautiful terrace overlooking the ocean and Miami skyline," she told E!. "We wanted to tap into the vibe of my nursery with lots of florals and pastels."
As Nicole shared, her baby shower was memorable, all thanks to Guerdy Design and Fisher Island of course, but also Guilded Group Decor, Elegant Temptations and photographer Jessica Vilchez as well as videographer Kristen Mayoral.
"Guerdy had lots of special details planned including Baby G's Garden, where guests made their own floral bouquets to go, personalized custom bottles of Veuve champagne adorned with pink velvet ribbons served by waiters wearing custom pink polka dot suspenders and bow ties, lavender colored signature drinks and custom made tables with custom embroidered napkins."
She added, "I love florals and pastels—think French Parisian chic. This has been my inspiration for our nursery and Guerdy ran with the idea for the baby shower."
And as Guerdy shared, she was more than happy to run with the idea, considering their incredibly close friendship.
"It was an honor to be a part of my best friend's baby shower," Guerdy told E! of the event attended by fellow RHOM castmates including Julia Lemigova and Lisa Hochstein. "We would not have wanted it any other way. It's interesting that in the very beginning of meeting each other years ago, we had the mindset that we would never mix business with pleasure, however there are dynamics where it actually works, and this is the perfect example."
As she put it, "The trust that Nicole has in me, and I would in her is unique. I would do for her as I would do onto myself and that is the motto that we live by."
It was a party fit for a tiny queen, whose name holds extra significance for the couple.
"We love the name we chose for our son, Greyson Anthony," Nicole, 38, explained. "It's strong and not heard too often. We wanted to stick to something that wasn't too common, matched Greyson and started with a G. We ultimately decided on Genevieve Nicole. I think it's a beautiful, elegant name with lots of cute nickname potentials."
Keep reading for more details and snaps of fellow housewives that were there for the sweet celebration.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)