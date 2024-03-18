Inside RHOM Star Nicole Martin’s Luxurious Baby Shower Planned by Costar Guerdy Abraira

Watch : Nicole Martin Talks Wedding & RHOM Season 5

When it came to planning her baby shower, Dr. Nicole Martin knew she needed fellow friend Guerdy Abraira STAT.

In fact, for the Real Housewives of Miami star, who is expecting her second baby with fiancé Anthony Lopez, enlisting the help of the fabulous party planner was a move Nicole didn't have to think twice about.

"Guerdy is one of my dear friends, she's been by my side throughout my entire pregnancy journey, and she's the most incredible event planner," Nicole exclusively told E! News. "It was a no brainer for her to help me organize such a special and personal event."

The March 17 event was made all the more special thanks to Guerdy's eye-catching attention to detail. And as Nicole—who is mom to 5-year-old son Greyson—noted, a theme that that was all about celebrating her baby girl.

"I've been a boy mom for the last 5 years," the anesthesiologist continued, "and have been surrounded by cars, trucks, dinosaurs and sports. Now with a baby girl on the way, it's been fun looking at nursery decor that is a bit more feminine."