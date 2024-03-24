Shawn Johnson's Kids Are Most Excited For This Part of Their Trip to the 2024 Olympics

Watch : Shawn Johnson Baby No. 3 - Find Out The Name!

Attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer, Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East are stoked to root on their fellow American athletes as they attempt feats in basketball, cycling, swimming and, of course, gymnastics.

Their kids, meanwhile, are mostly cheering for Mickey Mouse.

"I don't think they're going to appreciate or understand any of it," the Olympic gymnast, who left the 2008 Games with three silver medals, plus gold in the balance beam, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Which we understand. We're going to Disneyland Paris. I think they're most excited for that."

Well, at least Drew, 4, and little brother Jett, 2, are voicing their thrill over the chance to meet up with Elsa and Cinderella. Little brother Bear, who joined the den Dec. 12, is mostly just along for the ride.

While Shawn acknowledges "it's comical that we're going all the way to Paris to go to Disney," she's hopeful her squad will absorb a bit of the red, white and blue spirit at the Games. "I think they'll enjoy the large green grasses," joked the 32-year-old, "and I could see my kids enjoying, like, diving, something kind of crazy, but I don't know."