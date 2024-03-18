Zendaya and Tom Holland Ace Their Tennis Date at BNP Paribas Open

Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland were spotted at the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final. Find out more about the couple's tennis date.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are serving up the cuteness.

The Spider-Man costars, both 27, enjoyed a tennis date March 17, attending the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif. While sitting in the Tennis Channel suite, the two were seen on-camera singing along to the late Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

Zendaya sported a white, zip-up jacket and matching top and pleated skirt on their date while Tom wore a brown shirt over a white top and black pants, paired with tinted glasses.

The actress, who plays a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach in the upcoming film Challengers (set for release April 26), later met the winner of the Women's Final, Poland's Iga Świątek, who beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 6-0 to secure her second BNP Paribas Open title in three years.

"What just happened?" the tennis champion wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of herself with the Dune star. "Thank you Zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful."

This marked the first joint public outing for Zendaya, who was spotted solo at the 2024 Oscars last weekend, and Tom since he supported her at the Dune: Part Two premiere after-party in London Feb. 15. The event took place a month after he shut down breakup rumors.

On Feb. 21, Tom reaffirmed his support for his girlfriend by sharing a new trailer for Challengers on social media, writing, "You ain't ready for this one!"

Zendaya also recently praised the Avengers actor, telling BuzzFeed in an interview published Feb. 22 that he has "rizz" and "beautiful charisma."

Look back at Zendaya and Tom's cutest pics together over the years:

 

June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya spoke during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

December 2021: Back to London

The two attended a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appeared at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars spoke onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attended a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya shared a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

