Zendaya and Tom Holland Ace Their Tennis Date at BNP Paribas Open

Watch : Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland’s “Beautiful Charisma”

Zendaya and Tom Holland are serving up the cuteness.

The Spider-Man costars, both 27, enjoyed a tennis date March 17, attending the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif. While sitting in the Tennis Channel suite, the two were seen on-camera singing along to the late Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

Zendaya sported a white, zip-up jacket and matching top and pleated skirt on their date while Tom wore a brown shirt over a white top and black pants, paired with tinted glasses.

The actress, who plays a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach in the upcoming film Challengers (set for release April 26), later met the winner of the Women's Final, Poland's Iga Świątek, who beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 6-0 to secure her second BNP Paribas Open title in three years.

"What just happened?" the tennis champion wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of herself with the Dune star. "Thank you Zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful."