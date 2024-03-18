Get a $128 Free People Sweater for $49, 50% Off COSRX Pimple Patches, $394 Off an Apple iPad & More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hello, my fellow deal hunters! If you thought the luck of the Irish was reserved for St. Patrick's Day, think again! I found fantastic deals. So, kick off your week on the right foot and treat yourself to some incredible savings and exciting new purchases.
From cozy home comforts to glamorous beauty upgrades, trendy fashion pieces, and cutting-edge tech innovations, there's something for everyone in today's roundup of the best deals. These steals and deals that will make you feel like the luckiest shopper around!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
- Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off COSRX, Briogeo, Origins, Lancome, and more.
- QVC: Save $394 on an Apple iPad bundle.
- Sunday Riley: You have 24 hours to save 40% on Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil. Save 25% on everything else from Sunday Riley skincare.
- Allbirds: Save 30% on your Allbirds faves with thee promo code SPRING30.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
COSRX Master Patch Hydrocolloid Patches Set
These discreet pimple patches effectively absorb impurities and promote rapid healing, leaving your skin clear and smooth. With a variety of sizes to tackle any blemish, they're your go-to solution for flawless skin on the fly.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 54% on hair tools and styling products.
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Sio, Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
Clinique: Save 30% sitewide on Clinique skincare and makeup.
ColourPop: Get 30% off everything from ColourPop.
Exuviance: Savee 30% on Exuviance, including the exfoliating foot balm I'm obsessed with.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
ghd: Save 25% on ghd hair tools.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the promo code SPRING to get 25% off gentle skincare, which is super effective in my experience.
Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. Plus, shop buy 1, get 1 free deals.
Make Up Forever: Save 25% on Make Up Forever + get free shipping on every order.
Mario Badescu: Use the code FRIEND to save 30% on Mario Badescu skincare products.
Nudestix: Make your own Nudestix makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Sephora: Save 50% on 24-hour Sephora flash deals from Too Faced, Lancome, Briogeo, and Nudestix.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools. I love their flat irons so much that I bought 3 out of fear they may sell out. I will never use another flat iron.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
Too Faced: Save 70% on Too Faced top-sellers.
Zitsticka: Use the code POPIT to get 20% off Zitsticka Undercover pimple patches.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
We The Free Freeway V-Neck Sweater
Elevate your cozy-chic style with a luxuriously soft sweater that delivers unparalleled comfort and warmth. Its flattering V-neckline and relaxed silhouette make it the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trendy styles from Abercrombie.
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
Aerie: Nab 40% off Aerie swimwear and shorts.
Akira: Use the code HAZE to save 25% on Akira.
American Eagle: Score American Eagle shorts for 35% off.
ASOS: Save 30% on style gems from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% + get an extra 20% off Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Get ready for spring with 20% off swimwear deals.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
BaubleBar: Save 25% sitewide at BaubleBar (discount applied at checkout). And, yes, that includes an EXTRA 25% off the sale section, which means $6 deals!
Bernardo Fashions: Shop 70% off deals from the Bernardo Warehouse Sale. I LOVE Bernardo jackets.
Boohoo: Take 50% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Dearfoams: Save 60% on Dearfoams Easter deals.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Get 40% off everything from Gap and 50% off dresses.
Good American: Use the code SAVE25 to get 25% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (discount applied at checkout). Plus an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
Gymshark: Score 60% off Gymshark activewear and accessories. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shorts.
HerRoom: Save 25% on on bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save 40% on J.Crew dressed up styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save up to 40% off Kate Spade's latest styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Madewell: Insiders can save 25% on everything from Madewell.
Michael Kors: Save 75% on Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 40% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 60% on women's vacation swim & cover-ups. Score 60% off new designer shoes, bags, and more. Shop the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Save 50% on everything from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the promo code SPRING to get 60% off Reebok.
Soma: Buy 3 panties, get 3 free.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on swimwear from the Swimsuits For All.
ThirdLove: Use the code LUCKY to save 25% on bras, underwear, and loungewear.
VICI: Use the code 25OFFSITEWIDE to save 25% on VICI.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Apple iPad 256GB Gen 10 Wi-Fi with Mouse Accs & Voucher
Experience the ultimate in productivity and entertainment with an Apple iPad 10.9" 256GB Gen 10 bundle! This sleek and powerful device, coupled with a mouse and essential accessories, enhances your digital experience. Plus, enjoy some added value with the included voucher, unlocking endless possibilities for apps, games, and more!
More Home Deals
Brooklinen: Get 20% off Brooklinen bedding, bath, and more.
Casper: Save 25% on Casper mattresses, pillows, and bedding.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Marshalls: Don't miss these Easter decor discounts from Marshalls.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest weighted blankets.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Score 60% off dining essentials, including tableware, outdoor dining sets, and dining room tables.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Buy 2 large Yankee Candles, get 2 candles free.
What are the best deals happening today?
Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles. You only have 24 hours to get 50% off COSRX, Briogeo, Origins, Lancome, and more. Save $394 on an Apple iPad bundle. You have 24 hours to save 40% on Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil. Save 25% on everything else from Sunday Riley skincare. Save 30% on your Allbirds faves with thee promo code SPRING30.
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
