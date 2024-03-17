Watch : Reba McEntire Denies Calling Taylor Swift an “Entitled Little Brat”

No, there is no bad blood between Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift.

The 68-year-old is setting the record straight in response to a viral post posted on a satirical news Facebook page that had claimed that she had confronted Taylor Swift over an alleged negative response to the country star's performance of the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl and also allegedly called the fellow singer an "entitled little brat."

"Please don't believe everything you see on the Internet," Reba wrote on Instagram March 16, alongside a screenshot of the post. "I did not say this."

The Voice coach went on to compliment the fellow Grammy winner. "Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model," she wrote, "and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

Reba and Taylor, who had attended the Super Bowl to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as he helped lead his Kansas City Chiefs to victory, have met several times in past years.