Vanessa Hudgens's Latest Pregnancy Style Shows She Is Ready for Spring

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Cole Tucker!

Vanessa Hudgens's latest maternity style showcases the start of something new in a lovely way.

The High School Musical alum showcased her baby bump in a floral, ruffled baby doll dress at a Caliwater Kids launch event at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles March 16, less than one week after revealing her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars and three days before the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, was seen posing for photos with an Easter Bunny performer, snuggling a real rabbit at a petting zoo and handing out Caliwater Kids pouch samples to guests.

Vanessa was joined at the gathering by Nikki Reed—who shares two kids with husband Ian Somerhalder, and Brooke Burke, who coparents two children with ex-husband David Charvet. The three also appeared together at a Caliwater Kids event at the recent Natural Products Expo West 2024 trade show in Anaheim, Calif., as seen in recent pics Vanessa shared on Instagram.