Vanessa Hudgens's Latest Pregnancy Style Shows She Is Ready for Spring

Pregnant actress Vanessa Hudgens debuted a few new maternity styles less than one week after revealing she and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first baby.

Vanessa Hudgens's latest maternity style showcases the start of something new in a lovely way.

The High School Musical alum showcased her baby bump in a floral, ruffled baby doll dress at a Caliwater Kids launch event at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles March 16, less than one week after revealing her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars and three days before the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, was seen posing for photos with an Easter Bunny performer, snuggling a real rabbit at a petting zoo and handing out Caliwater Kids pouch samples to guests.

Vanessa was joined at the gathering by Nikki Reed—who shares two kids with husband Ian Somerhalder, and Brooke Burke, who coparents two children with ex-husband David Charvet. The three also appeared together at a Caliwater Kids event at the recent Natural Products Expo West 2024 trade show in Anaheim, Calif., as seen in recent pics Vanessa shared on Instagram.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker: Romance Rewind

She also recently posted pics from a trip to Disneyland, which she attended with Sarah Hyland and other friends. Vanessa wore a gray Mickey Mouse T-shirt, black leggings and Minnie Mouse ears and matching yellow plush slippers—which appeared to be the same type Sarah's former costar Sofia Vergara wore on a 2012 episode of their show Modern Family.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Caliwater Kids

Vanessa had revealed her pregnancy to the world by showcasing her baby bump in a black Vera Wang gown on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars March 10, three weeks after marrying Cole.

"It was really special," the Disney star told the Associated Press in a video interview released March 14. "It's a very exciting time in my life right now and I always love being up to show up at the Oscars and host the red carpet. So it was just a little extra bonus for me."

Vanessa, who had co-hosted ABC's pre-Oscars show with her Grease: Live costar Julianne Hough, later showcased another glam maternity style at Vanity Fair's Academy Awards after-party.

As Vanessa and Cole count down the days to becoming parents, look back at Vanessa's pregnancy styles so far:

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Caliwater Kids

Flower Power

The actress showcases her baby bump in a floral dress at the Caliwater Kids launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles in March 2024, more than a week after revealing her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Caliwater Kids

Hoppy Mama-to-Be

The pregnant actress appears with a furry friend at the Caliwater Kids launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles in March 2024, two weeks before Easter and more than a week after revealing her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars.

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

Happiest Place on Earth

Vanessa shared this pics from a trip to Disneyland with Sarah Hyland and other friends in March 2024, one week after revealing her pregnancy.

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

Maternity Chic

The actress touches her baby bump at a Caliwater Kids event during the Natural Products Expo West 2024 trade show in Anaheim, Calif. in March 2024.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Oscars Party Style

The actress showcases her baby bump at Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Regal

The star poses on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Baring the Bump

The actress sports a black, semi-sheer Alberta Ferretti gown, paired with matching Gianvito Rossi sandals and Chopard jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Surprise!

Vanessa reveals her pregnancy on the red carpet at the Oscars in March 2024, three months after marrying Cole Tucker.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Oscars Style

The actress showcases her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars in a black Vera Wang gown.

