Vanessa Hudgens's Latest Pregnancy Style Shows She Is Ready for Spring

Vanessa Hudgens's latest maternity style showcases the start of something new in a lovely way.
The High School Musical alum showcased her baby bump in a floral, ruffled baby doll dress at a Caliwater Kids launch event at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles March 16, less than one week after revealing her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars and three days before the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.
The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, was seen posing for photos with an Easter Bunny performer, snuggling a real rabbit at a petting zoo and handing out Caliwater Kids pouch samples to guests.
Vanessa was joined at the gathering by Nikki Reed—who shares two kids with husband Ian Somerhalder, and Brooke Burke, who coparents two children with ex-husband David Charvet. The three also appeared together at a Caliwater Kids event at the recent Natural Products Expo West 2024 trade show in Anaheim, Calif., as seen in recent pics Vanessa shared on Instagram.
She also recently posted pics from a trip to Disneyland, which she attended with Sarah Hyland and other friends. Vanessa wore a gray Mickey Mouse T-shirt, black leggings and Minnie Mouse ears and matching yellow plush slippers—which appeared to be the same type Sarah's former costar Sofia Vergara wore on a 2012 episode of their show Modern Family.
Vanessa had revealed her pregnancy to the world by showcasing her baby bump in a black Vera Wang gown on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars March 10, three weeks after marrying Cole.
"It was really special," the Disney star told the Associated Press in a video interview released March 14. "It's a very exciting time in my life right now and I always love being up to show up at the Oscars and host the red carpet. So it was just a little extra bonus for me."
Vanessa, who had co-hosted ABC's pre-Oscars show with her Grease: Live costar Julianne Hough, later showcased another glam maternity style at Vanity Fair's Academy Awards after-party.
As Vanessa and Cole count down the days to becoming parents, look back at Vanessa's pregnancy styles so far: