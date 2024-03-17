Watch Rob Kardashian's Sweet Birthday Tribute From Khloe Kardashian's Kids True and Tatum Thompson

Watch : Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Video of Daughter Dream Dancing

Rob Kardashian is a very lucky Uncle Bob!

The former reality star, who has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, turned 37 March 17—St. Patrick's Day—and received a sweet and musical birthday tribute from his sister Khloe Kardashian's kids True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 19 months.

In an Instagram video shared by the Good American founder, her daughter sings "Happy Birthday" to her "Uncle Bob" while standing in front of a closed window beside her brother and near the family's cat, Grey Kitty. Khloe then cheers while Tatum runs to her, then later says his uncle's name and claps.

The Kardashians star and other members of her family also shared heartwarming birthday messages to Rob.

"Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister," Khloe captioned her post, which also included throwback pics of the two. "I couldn't be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn't be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha! I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have."