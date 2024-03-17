Watch Rob Kardashian's Sweet Birthday Tribute From Khloe Kardashian's Kids True and Tatum Thompson

Rob Kardashian is a very lucky Uncle Bob!
The former reality star, who has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, turned 37 March 17—St. Patrick's Day—and received a sweet and musical birthday tribute from his sister Khloe Kardashian's kids True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 19 months.
In an Instagram video shared by the Good American founder, her daughter sings "Happy Birthday" to her "Uncle Bob" while standing in front of a closed window beside her brother and near the family's cat, Grey Kitty. Khloe then cheers while Tatum runs to her, then later says his uncle's name and claps.
The Kardashians star and other members of her family also shared heartwarming birthday messages to Rob.
"Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister," Khloe captioned her post, which also included throwback pics of the two. "I couldn't be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn't be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha! I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have."
Khloe also shared her hopes and dreams for her brother, dad to daughter Dream Kardashian, 7.
"Be the greatest person you can possibly be. Do things that make you proud. For you to have gratitude for even the smallest of things. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best of you. Believe in yourself and in your journey. Continue to be exactly who you are, loving, compassionate, caring, intelligent, respectful. Let go of the pressure that your past has put on you. Thrive at your own pace. Don't try to be perfect, Simply try to Be better than you were yesterday."
Khloe continued, "I love you Bobby boy! My bestie for the restie!!! You'll forever be my best Newsie 'open the gates and seize the day.'"
Kris Jenner also shared her own tribute to Rob. "You are the most incredible son a mother could ever ask for and one of the most loving, generous, kind, caring men I've ever known," she wrote on Instagram, alongside throwback pics of him. "You will never know how much of my heart you hold."
She added, "You are not only an amazing son but the world's best daddy to Dream, and she loves you so much!!!! It is such a joy to see you grow as a father with every year that goes by, and I hope you know how proud I am of you every single day."
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian both also posted throwback pics of themselves with Rob in their own birthday tributes to him. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest funniest best brother in the world!" the SKIMS founder wrote. "@robkardashianofficial I love you so much and so blessed to have u as my brother!"
Kourtney commented, "The actual best brother in the world."
Look back at photos of Rob over the years: