The brother of the late Princess of Wales is speaking out on the current situation surrounding the current Princess of Wales.

In a new interview, Earl Charles Spencer compared the media scrutiny of Princess Diana prior to her 1997 death to the recent online discourse surrounding her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who has been the target of conspiracy theories amid her hiatus from public duties, which began in January after Kensington Palace announced she had undergone abdominal surgery.

When asked about his thoughts on the recent rumors about Kate, Charles told BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, in an interview released March 17, "I do worry about what happened to the truth."

Diana, mother of Kate's husband Prince William and Prince Harry, ex-wife of King Charles III and one of the most beloved philanthropists in the world, died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris. Just before the accident, the princess' vehicle was pursued by paparazzi.