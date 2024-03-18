Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale Early Home Deals & Save Up to 77%, Including a $101 Area Rug for $40

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ah spring. Birds are chirping, bees are buzzing. It's time for weddings, spring break, and, of course, Amazon's Big Spring Sale. And if you haven't heard, over the course of six days, March 20th to 25th, Amazon is going to be delivering epic deals, including beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, tech, and more. Best of all, you don't have to be a Prime Member to enjoy these exclusive deals. Of course joining Prime always means fast, free shipping, and it's never too late to sign up (or try out the free 30-day trial), so membership is always a solid bet.
And even though Amazon's Spring Sale hasn't started yet, there are still plenty of deals to check out now – especially in the home department. You'll find enormously discounted items for every room in your home. For the kitchen, there's a $349 air fryer for just $79. For the bedroom, there's a handy over the door organizer with tons of convenient storage – and it's 55% off. For just hanging around the house, there's a snack bowl that conveniently clips onto your Stanley tumbler for just $5. These sales are just the tip of the savings iceberg, and more is coming.
So, scroll down and check out my Amazon Big Spring Sale early home picks and then keep coming back to peruse our curated lists at the E! Insider Shop. Spring is bustin' out all over, so get your cart ready and start clicking.
Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale Early Home Deals
JONATHAN Y SMB106K-28 Charleston Vintage Area Rug
Just look at this 2 x 8-foot area rug, and then look at the price. You can save 60% and the rug can even be placed indoors or outside, plus it comes of lots of colors and sizes.
Simple Way Pet Grooming Vacuum
Save $400 on this pet grooming vacuum for a limited time. It includes attachments for long and short-haired animals, and includes a vacuum with three suction modes for cleanup. Reviewers rave that it's easy to use and removes so much loose hair and odor.
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Back by over 57,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner is popular for good reason. It's adept at removing pet spots and stains, includes crevice tools to get into those hard to reach places, and it's lightweight to carry around as you clean.
VICTORICH All-IN-ONE Over the Door Organizer
Achieve instant storage with this over the door organizer. It has so many pockets for stuff and easily hangs with removable metal hooks. Best of all, it's 55% off.
WHALL Stainless Steel Toaster
Looking for a new toaster? Then check out this stainless steel toaster that's 72% off. It includes 7 darkness levels so you get just the right toasting and the slots are big enough for bagels.
WHALL Air Fryer
Excuse me, 77% off an air fryer? I'm listening. This air fryer includes 17 cooking functions, an easy to use LED screen, and it can air fry, bake, reheat, and keep food warm in a snap. It has a capacity of 6.2 quarts, which is perfect for 4 to 6 servings.
whall Handheld Vacuum Cordless
At only $59, this handheld cordless vacuum is a steal. It has powerful suction, takes up to 5 hours to fully charge, and you can use it continuous for up to 30 minutes on that charge. Attachments are included, and it can even pick up liquids in a snap.
DMTINTA Snack Bowl for Stanley 40 oz Tumbler
Looking to upgrade your Stanley? Then check out this snack bowl that easily clips onto your 40-ounce tumbler. It comes in lots of colors and the three compartments are perfect for keeping your snacks close by while you sip.
MOOKA Air Purifier
At 65% off, this air purifier is another great deal. It includes three stages of filtration, refreshes the air 6x in one hour, and features a night light (that can also be turned off, if you don't need it). There are fan modes, timer functions, and love the compact size and how quiet it is.
imarku Knife Set, 14-Piece
A 14-piece Japanese knife set for 75% off? Yes, please. Each knife is made of sharp, stainless steel and the set includes a knife block and sharpener. The handles are ergonomic and easy to grip, and the knives make cooking a breeze.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
Looking for more home items? Then check out Stanley Tucci's gorgeous cookware collection.