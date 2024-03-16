Kim Kardashian Appears to Joke About Finding Kate Middleton Amid Photo Controversy

Watch : John Oliver's Take on Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories is Wild

Kim Kardashian appears to have entered the Kate Middleton chat.

The SKIMS founder has seemingly been keeping up with online discourse surrounding the Princess of Wales, who remains on hiatus from public duties amid her recovery from abdominal surgery and who continues to spur jokes and controversy over a recently released edited official photo of herself.

On March 16, Kim shared pics of herself, including one showing her standing by a vehicle. She captioned the Instagram post, "On my way to go find Kate."

The Kardashians star, who sports blond hair in the pics after appearing in public recently as a brunette, has herself been accused of photoshopping her photos in the past. Her post drew more than 500,000 likes, while her sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in a comment, "On my way to find out how you got so tall." Another user wrote, "Is Kimmy… trolling Kate Middleton," adding several laughing emojis.