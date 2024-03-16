Kim Kardashian Appears to Joke About Finding Kate Middleton Amid Photo Controversy

Kim Kardashian appears to have entered the Kate Middleton chat.
The SKIMS founder has seemingly been keeping up with online discourse surrounding the Princess of Wales, who remains on hiatus from public duties amid her recovery from abdominal surgery and who continues to spur jokes and controversy over a recently released edited official photo of herself.
On March 16, Kim shared pics of herself, including one showing her standing by a vehicle. She captioned the Instagram post, "On my way to go find Kate."
The Kardashians star, who sports blond hair in the pics after appearing in public recently as a brunette, has herself been accused of photoshopping her photos in the past. Her post drew more than 500,000 likes, while her sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in a comment, "On my way to find out how you got so tall." Another user wrote, "Is Kimmy… trolling Kate Middleton," adding several laughing emojis.
Kim is the latest celeb to seemingly poke fun at the princess amid several rumors and conspiracy theories that have spread about in recent weeks amid her absence. They were fueled further when major photo and news agencies removed from their databases an edited pic of Kate that Kensington Palace had released March 10. The companies said the image, the first official photo of the princess since her surgery was announced in January, did not meet their editorial standards.
The Palace later released a statement from Kate, which read, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
Blake Lively later appeared to troll Kate, sharing an edited pic depicting the actress lounging by a pool with one of her Betty Buzz drinks. "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today," the Gossip Girl star the March 15 Instagram post, later adding, "Now you know why I've been MIA."
A day earlier, another royal, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, joked about the photo controversy during an event in Zutphen. After a young girl told him she owned a photo of him and his family, he responded, "At least I didn't photoshop it."
The photo debacle and Kate's absence from public duties—which, as her rep reiterated Feb. 29, is not expected to end until after the March 31 Easter holiday—have also been the topic of late night talk show discussions and jokes.
Stephen Colbert noted on The Late Show March 12 how "the kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton." Also that day, John Oliver shared his thoughts about the matter on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"I was out. I thought 'Let's all just ignore this, we've moved on,' until the Photoshop thing," the British-born Last Week Tonight host said. "Feels like you're almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point."
John also joked, "There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend at Bernie's-ing this situation," adding, "I'm not saying it happened! I'm saying it's non-zero. Until proved otherwise. Until you see her with a copy of the day's newspaper."
