Kim Kardashian Appears to Joke About Finding Kate Middleton Amid Photo Controversy

Kim Kardashian is seemingly keeping up with discourse surrounding Kate Middleton, who is on hiatus from public duties amid her recovery from surgery and was also involved in a photo controversy.

By Corinne Heller Mar 16, 2024 11:59 PMTags
Kim KardashianKardashiansKate MiddletonRoyals
Watch: John Oliver's Take on Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories is Wild

Kim Kardashian appears to have entered the Kate Middleton chat.

The SKIMS founder has seemingly been keeping up with online discourse surrounding the Princess of Wales, who remains on hiatus from public duties amid her recovery from abdominal surgery and who continues to spur jokes and controversy over a recently released edited official photo of herself.

On March 16, Kim shared pics of herself, including one showing her standing by a vehicle. She captioned the Instagram post, "On my way to go find Kate."

The Kardashians star, who sports blond hair in the pics after appearing in public recently as a brunette, has herself been accused of photoshopping her photos in the past. Her post drew more than 500,000 likes, while her sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in a comment, "On my way to find out how you got so tall." Another user wrote, "Is Kimmy… trolling Kate Middleton," adding several laughing emojis.

photos
Royal Family's Christmas Walk 2023

Kim is the latest celeb to seemingly poke fun at the princess amid several rumors and conspiracy theories that have spread about in recent weeks amid her absence. They were fueled further when major photo and news agencies removed from their databases an edited pic of Kate that Kensington Palace had released March 10. The companies said the image, the first official photo of the princess since her surgery was announced in January, did not meet their editorial standards.

The Palace later released a statement from Kate, which read, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Seemingly Trolls Kate Middleton Over Photoshop Fail

2

Why Love Is Blind's Cameron & Lauren Weren't at the Reunion

3

Kelly Clarkson Sues Ex Brandon Blackstock Amid 3-Year Legal Battle

Blake Lively later appeared to troll Kate, sharing an edited pic depicting the actress lounging by a pool with one of her Betty Buzz drinks. "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today," the Gossip Girl star the March 15 Instagram post, later adding, "Now you know why I've been MIA."

A day earlier, another royal, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, joked about the photo controversy during an event in Zutphen. After a young girl told him she owned a photo of him and his family, he responded, "At least I didn't photoshop it."

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The photo debacle and Kate's absence from public duties—which, as her rep reiterated Feb. 29, is not expected to end until after the March 31 Easter holiday—have also been the topic of late night talk show discussions and jokes.

Stephen Colbert noted on The Late Show March 12 how "the kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton." Also that day, John Oliver shared his thoughts about the matter on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I was out. I thought 'Let's all just ignore this, we've moved on,' until the Photoshop thing," the British-born Last Week Tonight host said. "Feels like you're almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point."

John also joked, "There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend at Bernie's-ing this situation," adding, "I'm not saying it happened! I'm saying it's non-zero. Until proved otherwise. Until you see her with a copy of the day's newspaper."

Kate is not the only royal to stir online discussion in recent months. Look back at more royal news from this year below:

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Seemingly Trolls Kate Middleton Over Photoshop Fail

2

Why Love Is Blind's Cameron & Lauren Weren't at the Reunion

3

Kelly Clarkson Sues Ex Brandon Blackstock Amid 3-Year Legal Battle

4

General Hospital Actress Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Open Field

5

Kelly Ripa's Trainer Offers Her Ozempic-Free Advice for Your Best Body