Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Step Out for Rare Red Carpet Date Night

They're what the French call "les adorables."

Macaulay Culkin and fiancée Brenda Song stepped out for a rare red carpet date night March 15, appearing at skincare company Clarins' new product launch party at a private residence in Los Angeles.

The Home Alone actor, 43, sported a black suit with black and white sneakers while the Disney Channel star, 35, wore a strapless pastel blue cut-out top with baggy jeans and pointy black pumps to the party, which featured a performance from Christina Aguilera.

Macaulay and Brenda, who have been together for more than six years and got engaged in 2022, have largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years. However, in December, the two stepped out and for publicly debuted their two sons, Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose birth was confirmed in March 2023, at an unveiling of the actor's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.