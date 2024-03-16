Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Step Out for Rare Red Carpet Date Night

Macaulay Culkin and longtime partner Brenda Song were spotted on a rare date night at a red carpet event in Los Angeles, months after they appeared with their two kids at the actor's star ceremony.

By Corinne Heller Mar 16, 2024 10:20 PMTags
Brenda SongCouplesMacaulay Culkin
They're what the French call "les adorables."

Macaulay Culkin and fiancée Brenda Song stepped out for a rare red carpet date night March 15, appearing at skincare company Clarins' new product launch party at a private residence in Los Angeles.

The Home Alone actor, 43, sported a black suit with black and white sneakers while the Disney Channel star, 35, wore a strapless pastel blue cut-out top with baggy jeans and pointy black pumps to the party, which featured a performance from Christina Aguilera.

Macaulay and Brenda, who have been together for more than six years and got engaged in 2022, have largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years. However, in December, the two stepped out and for publicly debuted their two sons, Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose birth was confirmed in March 2023, at an unveiling of the actor's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

photos
Macaulay Culkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony With Brenda Song and 2 Sons

The event also marked an extended family reunion: Macaulay was also joined by his sister Quinn Culkin and brother Rory Culkin as well as his goddaughter Paris Jackson and actress Catherine O'Hara, who played the honoree's mom in Home Alone and Home Alone 2.

Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Also in attendance: Macaulay and Brenda's friend Seth Green, who directed the two in the 2019 movie Changeland, where the two first met in 2017.

In his acceptance speech, Macaulay paid tribute to Brenda. "After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people," he joked to the Suite Life alum, adding, "You are absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known."

Look back at Macaulay and Brenda's cutest photos over the years:

Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Date Night

The two step out for a rare red carpet date at a Clarins product launch party in Los Angeles in March 2024.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meet Dakota

The two appear with their eldest son, 2, at Macaulay's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hi Baby

The two appear with their baby boy, whose name has not been made public, at Macaulay's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Star Power

The two are all smiles at Macaulay's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Ghetto Film School

Black & White Style

The two appear at the GFS Fall Benefit in Santa Monica, Calif. in October 2023.

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID
Parents of Two

The two step out in Los Angeles in April 2023, months after welcoming their second son.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer
They're Getting Hitched

In January 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin were engaged. The actress showed off her engagement ring while stepping out in Beverly Hills. 

Instagram
Heart Day

"Hoppy Valentine's day everyone!" Brenda shared on Instagram when celebrating with Macaulay in the water. 

Splash News
Take Me Away

While strolling through Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, the couple displayed some PDA by holding hands. 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," Brenda wrote to Macaulay on Instagram. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Do-Gooders

Uniting for good! The Hollywood couple attended the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast in Los Angeles. 

Instagram
Biggest Cheerleader

"Guys, I did a podcast with my favorite bunny—podcasters and just 2 of my favorite people," Brenda shared online when supporting her boyfriend's podcast back in April 2018. "@bunnyearspodcast aaaand the one and only @mattbennett!" 

culkamania / Instagram
Proud Parents

The couple celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a visit to Sesame Place San Diego. Calling it a "magical" affair, Brenda wrote on her Instagram alongside a snap of herself and Macaulay posing with Elmo, "We had so much fun!"

