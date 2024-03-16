Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Step Out for Rare Red Carpet Date Night

They're what the French call "les adorables."
Macaulay Culkin and fiancée Brenda Song stepped out for a rare red carpet date night March 15, appearing at skincare company Clarins' new product launch party at a private residence in Los Angeles.
The Home Alone actor, 43, sported a black suit with black and white sneakers while the Disney Channel star, 35, wore a strapless pastel blue cut-out top with baggy jeans and pointy black pumps to the party, which featured a performance from Christina Aguilera.
Macaulay and Brenda, who have been together for more than six years and got engaged in 2022, have largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years. However, in December, the two stepped out and for publicly debuted their two sons, Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose birth was confirmed in March 2023, at an unveiling of the actor's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The event also marked an extended family reunion: Macaulay was also joined by his sister Quinn Culkin and brother Rory Culkin as well as his goddaughter Paris Jackson and actress Catherine O'Hara, who played the honoree's mom in Home Alone and Home Alone 2.
Also in attendance: Macaulay and Brenda's friend Seth Green, who directed the two in the 2019 movie Changeland, where the two first met in 2017.
In his acceptance speech, Macaulay paid tribute to Brenda. "After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people," he joked to the Suite Life alum, adding, "You are absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known."
