Stanley Tucci’s Exclusive Cookware Collection Is So Gorgeous, You’ll Even Want Your Kitchen to Match

Stanley Tucci has not only stolen our hearts with his pasta-centric talents during the pandemic but is now also upgrading our kitchens (and making us reconsider remodeling them too). After the Devil Wears Prada actor took to social media to reveal his easy-to-make recipes beloved by pasta lovers worldwide, Tucci's transition to the culinary world quickly garnered traction from fans and ignited a newfound passion for the home cooking space. With his travel series Searching for Italy, and books like his best-selling The Tucci Table, it's no surprise the actor has partnered up with cookware manufacturer GreenPan to release a beautiful cookware collection exclusively sold on Williams Sonoma.

If GreenPan has yet to grace your kitchen arsenal, there's never been a better time to invest in these quality cookware sets than now. Each piece, including Tucci's latest assortment of pots and pans, hails from the brand's Italian factory, free from harmful PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium. Beyond their impeccable safety standards, Tucci's creations boast stunning Mediterranean-inspired hues and ergonomic Champagne-colored handles, ensuring both style and functionality. So, if you're ready to shop the most gorgeous cookware collection you'll ever see, keep scrolling to shop our top picks that are so chic, that even Miranda Priestly herself would approve.