Stanley Tucci’s Exclusive Cookware Collection Is So Gorgeous, You’ll Even Want Your Kitchen to Match

The Devil Wears Prada actor has swapped shoes for pan sets that are modern, minimalist, and made in Italy.

By Camila Quimper Mar 17, 2024 1:00 PMTags
Shop Stanley Tucci Cookware WSE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Stanley Tucci has not only stolen our hearts with his pasta-centric talents during the pandemic but is now also upgrading our kitchens (and making us reconsider remodeling them too). After the Devil Wears Prada actor took to social media to reveal his easy-to-make recipes beloved by pasta lovers worldwide, Tucci's transition to the culinary world quickly garnered traction from fans and ignited a newfound passion for the home cooking space. With his travel series Searching for Italy, and books like his best-selling The Tucci Table, it's no surprise the actor has partnered up with cookware manufacturer GreenPan to release a beautiful cookware collection exclusively sold on Williams Sonoma.

If GreenPan has yet to grace your kitchen arsenal, there's never been a better time to invest in these quality cookware sets than now. Each piece, including Tucci's latest assortment of pots and pans, hails from the brand's Italian factory, free from harmful PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium. Beyond their impeccable safety standards, Tucci's creations boast stunning Mediterranean-inspired hues and ergonomic Champagne-colored handles, ensuring both style and functionality. So, if you're ready to shop the most gorgeous cookware collection you'll ever see, keep scrolling to shop our top picks that are so chic, that even Miranda Priestly herself would approve.

GreenPan x Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Fry Pan Set

If there's any minimalist set that has everything you need to make quick dinners, it's this Tucci four-piece fry pan set. Simmer your sauce in one pan and cook pasta to perfection in another. You'll even have an extra pan for sautéing meat or vegetables!

$399.90
$349.95
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan x Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Dutch Oven

Once you get a Dutch oven, you'll never go back. From succulent braised meats to creamy mac and cheese, these versatile vessels are your ticket to creating flavor-packed masterpieces, including mouthwatering breads!

$299.95
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan x Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 6.5-Qt. Essential Stanley Pan

This deep 6.5-quart saucepan is versatile for every home chef's kitchen. With its generous capacity, the do-it-all piece is designed to handle everything from hearty stews to simmering sauces with ease.

$199.95
Williams Sonoma
read
GreenPan x Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Covered Fry Pan

Tucci's 12-inch covered fry pan is a timeless staple designed for every kitchen. Boasting a stay-flat base to prevent oil pooling, a snug tempered glass lid, and sleek silhouette rivets, it promises flawless cooking performance every time.

$179.95
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan x Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Saucepan

Indulge in the ultimate cooking experience with this diamond-infused nonstick saucepan. Available in two sizes and two stunning colors, it guarantees effortless cooking and unmatched durability for late-night pasta cravings.

$149.95
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set

Available in three chic colorways, this 11-piece cookware set comes with an eight-quart stockpot with insert and lid, a four-quart sauté pan, a two-quart saucepan, two frying pans, and so much more. 

$839.95
$699.95
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan x Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 15-Piece Cookware Set

Once you try out your first piece of GreenPan cookware, you won't be able to resist going big—and this 15-piece cookware set has every pan you need to whip up anything that comes to mind. Yes, it's pricey, but the quality is unmatched.

$1,389.95
$1,199.95
Williams Sonoma

