Olivia Culpo Influenced Me To Buy These 43 Products

Hello, beauty enthusiasts, fashionistas, and all-around trendsetters! Can we talk about the Olivia Culpo effect for a sec? She has influenced so many of my shopping trips. From game-changing beauty products to budget-friendly fashion finds, chic home decor, handy kitchen gadgets, and must-read books, Olivia's influence knows no bounds on my shopping.
When someone as stylish and savvy as Olivia gives a stamp of approval, I know it's worth the splurge. Join me as I revisit the list of 43 products Olivia has influenced me to buy. Trust me, it's all worth it.
Olivia Culpo's Skincare Products
Olivia's Most Affordable Pick: ChapStick Classic Cherry Lip Balm- 3 Count
$6$4)
- Olivia's Most Popular Pick: Sol de Janeiro Mini Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($22)
- Olivia's Recommendation I Use Most Often: e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($11)
Sol de Janeiro Mini Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"I love Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. It's also under $25 and it has such a great smell," Olivia shared.
Olivia's lotion has 35,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 22,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 279.7K+ Sephora Loves.
It has also been recommended by Selena Gomez, Kyle Richards, Paige DeSorbo, Ludacris, Lala Kent, Bethenny Frankel, and Mayan Lopez.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
"If you want a great cleansing balm that's more affordable, e.l.f. has a really good one. I like a cleansing balm because they really help with taking off mascara," Olivia said.
Olivia's cleansing balm has 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 2 Packs
"There's another product I've used forever. It's a holy grail product for me. I love the Neutrogena wipes. I feel like they're the only thing that really helps me know for sure that I definitely got all of the makeup off," Olivia said.
Olivia's makeup wipes have 86,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 19,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Other celebs who recommended this include Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant, Lindsey Vonn, La La Anthony, and Alexia Nepola.
This baby oil has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ChapStick Classic Cherry Lip Balm- 3 Count
"I love the cherry Chapstick," Olivia said.
This Chapstick bundle has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Olivia said, "This Tula sunscreen is my favorite. I'm going to be honest with you about my picks. This is my absolute favorite. I love it. It has this really cool, emollient texture. I love every part of it. It's 100% the only sunscreen that doesn't make me break out. It blends really really well."
This sunscreen has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 2,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews. The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell recommended this too.
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++
"Supergoop has a powder sunscreen, which is great if you worry about your skin getting oily, but you're also protecting your skin at the same time. I love that it's a two for one product. I use it after I put on all my makeup and reapply throughout the day just to make sure I am protecting my skin," Olivia explained.
Olivia's Tips: "I put on my Tula sunscreen and then I'll just use the powder over makeup because the powder has a pigment. There are a bunch of different shades and it works well as a setting powder."
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recommended this too along with Bachelor in Paradise star Genevieve Parisi.
Olivia Culpo's Hair Products
Olivia's Most Affordable Pick: Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties ($4)
Olivia's Most Popular Pick: Wet Brush Mini Detangler
$6 $5)
Olivia's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Goiple 3 Pieces Hair Styling Comb Set
$13 $4)
L'Oreal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray
"I love the L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray. It's fantastic. I will always use that," Olivia shared in her Coachella shopping guide.
This hairspray has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tancho High Grade Tique Pomade
"I use this Tancho stick that's like $9 on Amazon. It's a really great buy and I love it," Olivia said.
This pomade stick has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This comb bundle has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are three colors to choose from.
These hair ties have 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
More From Olivia: "All brushes are not the same. These bristles are so gentle. Once you start using a Wet Brush, you really can't go back."
Amazon this brush comes in many colors and it has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olivia Culpo's Makeup
Olivia's Most Affordable Pick: Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puff
$7$5)
- Olivia's Most Popular Pick: Dior Addict Lip Glow ($40)
- Olivia's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($23)
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Olivia shared, "I have so many secrets for you. First of all, the Charlotte Tilbury makeup setting spray is amazing. Your face will not move. I put it on before I put on my foundation I put it on during. I put it on before I put on bronzer. I put it on afterwards. I even take it with me because it's really hydrating. It really solidifies makeup so it will not move."
This is a celebrity favorite, which has also been recommended by Paige DeSorbo, Rachel Recchia, Lisa Rinna, Emily Simpson, Kristin Juszczyk, Marianna Hewitt, and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
"My second trick is carrying a powder with you wherever you go. I use the Charlotte Tilbury face powder and bring it with me," Olivia said.
Olivia's recommendation comes in four shades. Other celebs who use this include Kyle Richards, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexia Nepola.
Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puff
"Then, I use these little triangle blotting puffs with powder. I got them from Amazon. They're great," Olivia shared.
These triangle puffs are an E! Shopping Editor favorite and they have 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from several colors.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Olivia shared, "The Fenty Beauty eyeliner is really good. I use the liquid eyeliner because I always do a little flick. It's my go-to."
This eyeliner comes in black and brown.
Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara
"This is the Ilia mascara. I love this," Olivia shared in an Amazon roundup.
This mascara has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dior Addict Lip Glow
"I love the Dior Lip Glow. This product is so amazing. I've been using it for years. I've tried everything, but I love this because it changes in response to your temperature and it looks different on everyone. In the sun, it gets more pigmented," Olivia said.
Olivia's lip balm comes in several shades and has 5,200+ Ulta reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand
Olivia said, "This is absolutely amazing. Everybody needs one of these. This is a contour wand. This is great to create definition on your face or body."
Olivia's Tips: "You can create the illusion of abs or more cleavage. There are so many great things you can do with a contour wand."
Olivia Culpo's Fashion Finds
- Olivia's Most Affordable Pick: Ekouaer Short Sarong ($7)
- Olivia's Most Popular Pick: Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Monokini ($29)
Olivia's Recommendation I Use Most Often: GQueen Oversized Square Frame Sunglasses
$15$13)
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud
"These are really simple gold hoops. I like the little tiny diamonds on them. The quality is great. I'm a really big fan of them," Olivia shared.
These hoops have 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in 4 colors.
GQueen Oversized Square Frame Sunglasses
"These sunglasses remind me of a black, classic Audrey Hepburn shape. This is an iconic sunglass shape," Olivia shared.
There are 5 colorways to choose from and these shades have 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tornito Body Chains- Set of 8
Olivia said, "I'm a really big fan of over-accessorizing bikinis. A body chain like this is so cute and so sexy."
Olivia's Tips: "You can layer a ton of them. If you wear a body chain with real clothes, you're not really going to see it, but if you wear it with a bathing suit, it really makes a statement."
Verdusa Cut Out Waist Split Side Square Neck Midi Bodycon Tank Dress
"This color is absolutely amazing. It's like a celery/mint/seafoam green. It looks so good. That's amazing. Everyone needs one of those," Olivia shared.
This dress comes in 9 colors.
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front Lace Up Back High Cut Monokini
Olivia said, "This is the most bright, fun fuchsia I have ever seen. It's a very striking color. It laces up in the back."
This swimsuit comes in 27 colors and it has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chyrii Sexy Criss Cross High Waisted Cut out One Piece Monokini
"Here's another bright one. It criss crosses and you tie it in the back. You can wear this in so many ways. It comes with a step-by-step tutorial," Olivia explained.
This swimsuit comes in 22 colors and it has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Astylish Womens V Neck Roll up Sleeve Button Down
Olivia gushed, "This is one of my favorite absolute staples. If there's one clothing item that you buy today, I really think it should be this. This is a linen, white button-down."
Olivia's Tips: "This is so good to have for the summer because it's so multi-functional. You can have this buttoned all the way down. You can wear it as a dress. You can put a bathing suit on underneath. You can tie it and wear it with shorts. There are just so many ways to wear an oversized, white button-down shirt. It's just the best."
This shirt comes in 39 colors and it has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up
"This is a crochet dress. It's another thing that I think is an absolute staple for beach and summer months. This is great for before or after the pool. This is really comfortable," Olivia raved.
This cover-up comes in 26 colors and has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kyle Richards has this cover-up too.
Suvimuga Halter String Triangle Bikini Set
"A staple that everybody needs to have, in my opinion, is a black bikini or a black one-piece. Or any black bathing suit," Olivia said.
More From Olivia: "This is not a super cheeky situation. This is just your staple black bottom and your staple black triangle bikini top. The quality is amazing. I love that this is Prime because you can get this in two seconds."
This set comes in 43 colors and it has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
There are 41 colorways with sizes ranging from small to 3X. This sarong has 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
"For a little more coverage on the top, I also have this bathing suit, which I thought was really cute. It's asymmetrical and the top has a tie. The bottom is high-waisted, which I always think is so flattering," Olivia said.
This suit comes in 32 colors and it has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kate Upton and Paige DeSorbo recommended this too.
Olivia Culpo's Book Recommendations
More From Olivia: "This is a very deep read. It's a great summer book read because typically in the summer, we have less things to do and have the time to dive into this."
Olivia's book has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten
"I just love Ina and all of her dishes," Olivia said.
Olivia Culpo's Home Finds
- Olivia's Most Affordable Pick: Kppex Double Sided Non-Slip Rug Pads ($13)
Olivia's Most Popular Pick: Mellanni Sheet Set
$48$36)
Olivia's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer With Probe
$15$13)
Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener
Olivia shared, "Here's an electric can opener. When I go through Amazon, I discover a lot. This is definitely something that I discovered because I never thought 'Oh, I need an electric can opener.'"
More From Olivia: "I saw the reviews and the videos that were kind of mesmerizing. I thought to myself, 'You know what, I actually do need this.' Maybe you will feel the same way."
This electric can opener comes in 4 colors and has 65,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Olivia Culpo said, "I saw this and I was like 'Why don't I have this? This is the best idea ever.' This is the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper."
More From Olivia: "This one of those things you don't know [is] going to change your life, but clearly [it does]. It has all these different attachments you can put on depending on what you want to chop and how you want to chop it. I'm obsessed with it. Worth every penny if you ask me."
Olivia's pick is a 4-in-1 product with 78,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kppex Double Sided Non-Slip Rug Pads
Olivia shared, "This was kind of random to me, but then I was like 'This is the best idea ever. Why didn't I think of this before?' Double-sided, non-stick rug pads. These are amazing."
More From Olivia: "I just used them because I have rugs that are kind of turned up. I would put coffee table books on them and anything to kind of train it down. This is great for those rugs that stick up and look weird and also if they slip and you don't want them to move."
Olivia's pick has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Upsimples Picture Frame Set of 5
Olivia shared, "This is a set of five frames— another Amazon beloved item. They look very expensive. I feel like gallery walls add so much to room."
More From Olivia: "They're amazing quality. You would never know these were from Amazon. You would think they're from a really amazing home store. How chic. That looks so good."
These sets come in 10 colors and 18 sizes. Olivia's recommendation has 44,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mellanni Sheet Set
"They have amazing reviews. It's extra soft. Wow, these are really really really nice— honestly. These are amazing," Olivia said.
This sheets set has 255,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 15 sizes and 40 colorways to choose from.
JoyJolt JoyFul 12 Airtight, Freezer Safe Food Storage Containers and 12 Lids
"These are all so great. This is a 24-piece set. There are a few reasons why I absolutely love these. It comes with all of these different sizes. A really good deal, honestly," Olivia said.
More From Olivia: "I love that it's leak-proof. I also love that it's clear so you can see what exactly is in every container when it's in the refrigerator. You really need that. It's great for meal prepping, great for storing things, and great for reheating if you have leftovers."
"We always have these because Christian [McCaffrey] eats so much. He'll have dinner and then we'll put it in [the container], put it in the refrigerator, and in like two hours he eats another dinner. He eats a lot, let's face it. He's a big boy."
Olivia's pick has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These clear sets come with black, green, or grey accents.
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer With Probe
"This is another thing you guys need. I'm just telling you that you need it. If you want to cook or want to eat the perfect meat, chicken, or fish, you need a thermometer," Olivia urged.
More From Olivia: "When you actually use these, it takes two seconds. You can eliminate the guessing of 'Is this cooked? Is this not cooked?' and everything tastes better. Honestly, it's a great idea. It's also great for baking too. Temperature is so important with baking. You really really need this. I'm telling you that you need it. You don't know that you need it, but you need it. And, it's waterproof."
Olivia's recommendation comes in 3 colors and has 61,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More Olivia Culpo Recommendations
Olivia's Most Affordable Pick: Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel With Travel Bag
$30$14)
- Olivia's Most Popular Pick: Simple Modern 40 oz Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler ($26)
Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker
"Here's a reusable water bottle. I love this one because it has all the time markings, so you can keep track of how much you've been drinking. I think that it's the perfect size," Olivia said.
This water bottle comes in 17 colors, 2 sizes, and it has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iWALK Portable Charger
"You need a portable charger for your phone," Olivia shared.
This portable charger comes in 6 colors and it has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recommended this charger too.
These towels have 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Modern 40 oz Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle, Straw Lid
Olivia said, "You need this. You don't know that you need it, but you need it. It also comes with a different top if you want to drink something hot. It keeps things hot forever."
More From Olivia: "I absolutely love this tumbler. I love this particular color as well. This is 4.8 out of 5 stars and I'm not shocked. This really is the best ever. I know a lot of people are obsessed with the Stanley cup. It doesn't even compare. This is so much better. It's thinner, so it fits into more little cup holders. It's so snug into any car cup holder. I feel like the Stanley cups are so bulky. This is just so chic. It's the best. You have to get this. This is a non-negotiable. It will change your life. The colors are also so much better than the Stanley cup. Stanley cup colors are ugly."
Olivia's pick is a top-seller with 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. She's right about the cute colors too. Amazon has 31 to choose from in 2 sizes.
If you want more Olivia-approved finds, you'll love these fashion and beauty recommendations.