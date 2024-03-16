Dr. Dre Shares He Suffered 3 Strokes After 2021 Brain Aneurysm

Watch : Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife $300K Monthly in Support

Dr. Dre is sharing new details on his health battle.

The rapper—who experienced a brain aneurysm in 2021—shared that he had three strokes following the scary incident.

"It's just something that you can't control that just happens," he said on SiriusXM's March 14 episode of This Life of Mine with James Corden, "and during those two weeks, I had three strokes."

Dre (real name Andre Romell Young) first grew concerned about his health when he woke up with pain in one of his ears in January 2021.

"I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap," he recalled. "My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.'"

After he was taken to urgent care, the record producer learned his condition was serious.

"Next thing you know, I'm blacking out," the 59-year-old continued. "I'm in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I'm hearing the doctors coming in and saying, ‘You don't know how lucky you are.'"