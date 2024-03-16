Dr. Dre Shares He Suffered 3 Strokes After 2021 Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is sharing new details on his health battle.
The rapper—who experienced a brain aneurysm in 2021—shared that he had three strokes following the scary incident.
"It's just something that you can't control that just happens," he said on SiriusXM's March 14 episode of This Life of Mine with James Corden, "and during those two weeks, I had three strokes."
Dre (real name Andre Romell Young) first grew concerned about his health when he woke up with pain in one of his ears in January 2021.
"I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap," he recalled. "My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.'"
After he was taken to urgent care, the record producer learned his condition was serious.
"Next thing you know, I'm blacking out," the 59-year-old continued. "I'm in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I'm hearing the doctors coming in and saying, ‘You don't know how lucky you are.'"
At the time, Dre thanked his friends, family and fans for their well wishes over his recovery process.
"I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," he shared on Instagram. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"
Since the medical emergency—which happens when an artery in the brain bulges and fills with blood, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke—Dre has been working on keeping himself healthy by lifting weights, running and monitoring his blood pressure to avoid any future episodes.
Noting the incident made him "appreciate being alive," he added during his This Life of Mine appearance, "It's crazy, so now knowing that I had no control over that, it's just something that could happen out of the blue. You wake up and you go, ‘S--t. OK, I'm here.'"