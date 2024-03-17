Save 54% On This Keurig Machine That Makes Hot and Iced Coffee With Ease

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nothing beats kicking off your morning with a steaming cup of joe or a revitalizing sip of iced coffee. Coffee is the perfect pick-me-up during the day, whether you need a quick break or a surge of energy. But let's face it, those daily coffee shop visits can really add up. But fear not – achieving barista-level brews at home is easier than you think, when you have the right gadgets.
The Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer is your ticket to both hot and iced coffee bliss. And here's the kicker: for a limited time, QVC is offering this gem for just $60, a steal compared to its usual $130 price tag. Say goodbye to those pricey coffee runs and hello to savings with this Keurig in your kitchen arsenal. Act fast. This jaw-dropping 54% discount won't stick around forever.
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer
Use this slim, space-saving machine to brew hot coffee and iced drinks. Choose from three sizes to customize your cup.
Shoppers love the convenience of this Keurig coffee maker. These rave reviews will convince you that it's a must-have for your home.
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer Reviews
A shopper said, "This is the perfect size for my little kitchen, and is reliable as can be. I highly recommend it."
A reviewer declared, "Super fast and convenient! Drinking a lot more than I usually do since this takes a lot less time to brew than my previous single cup (didn't know I needed this until I got it!)."
"This was a gift and it's one of the best gifts ever. Just fill cup with ice, pop on coffee pod, press the button in just about a minute you have ice coffee," a customer shared.
