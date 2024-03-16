Kristen Doute Reveals Her Honest Opinion on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Breakup

Kristen Doute is sur-ving up her take on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's recent split.
Two weeks after The Valley costars announced they were separating after four years of marriage, the Vanderpump Rules alum weighed in on her friends' latest relationship update.
"I'm proud of Brittany for setting boundaries for making the choice for her," Kristen exclusively told E! News March 14 at the premiere party for the Bravo series The Valley. "But I'm very hopeful that they can work this out. But that's on Jax, that's not on her."
For her part, Kristen—who exited Vanderpump Rules in 2020—was hesitant to return to reality TV with boyfriend Luke Broderick. But, the new series has brought her closer to Brittany.
"I'm with Brittany, probably four to five days a week," the 41-year-old shared. "I still spend time with both Jax and Brittany together, not separately, of course. I'm as honest with him, as I am with her that this is on him to fix. And she's given him the list. Like, this is what she needs from him. And that's on him. I will continue to care about him. But I'm there for her."
"I'm very hopeful that Jax will listen to her," Kristen continued, "and just do the work because she's giving him that opportunity."
As for Jax's take on their split?
"We're just having a little communication issues right now," he told E!. "That's all—there's nothing else. There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."
When it comes to co-parenting their son Cruz, the 44-year-old continued, "Everything is wonderful. We see each other every single day. The only thing that's different is we just don't sleep under the same roof. That's it."
And Brittany? Well, she's putting herself first.
"I literally put Jax first my entire life and I think it's time for me to figure out what's best for myself and for my son especially," she revealed. "He's a great dad, not the best husband. So we're gonna figure out what's best for us."
See the estranged couple's relationship drama play out when The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19.
And keep reading to relive Jax and Brittany's romance pre-split.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)