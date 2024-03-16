Kristen Doute Reveals Her Honest Opinion on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Breakup

Watch : Jax Taylor Speaks Out on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Kristen Doute is sur-ving up her take on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's recent split.

Two weeks after The Valley costars announced they were separating after four years of marriage, the Vanderpump Rules alum weighed in on her friends' latest relationship update.

"I'm proud of Brittany for setting boundaries for making the choice for her," Kristen exclusively told E! News March 14 at the premiere party for the Bravo series The Valley. "But I'm very hopeful that they can work this out. But that's on Jax, that's not on her."

For her part, Kristen—who exited Vanderpump Rules in 2020—was hesitant to return to reality TV with boyfriend Luke Broderick. But, the new series has brought her closer to Brittany.

"I'm with Brittany, probably four to five days a week," the 41-year-old shared. "I still spend time with both Jax and Brittany together, not separately, of course. I'm as honest with him, as I am with her that this is on him to fix. And she's given him the list. Like, this is what she needs from him. And that's on him. I will continue to care about him. But I'm there for her."

"I'm very hopeful that Jax will listen to her," Kristen continued, "and just do the work because she's giving him that opportunity."