Blake Lively Seemingly Trolls Kate Middleton Over Photoshop Fail

The Upper East Side's queen bee looks to be weighing in on the controversy surrounding the Princess of Wales.

Blake Lively appeared to troll Kate Middleton after her Mother's Day U.K. photo was pulled from news agencies March 10 for being "manipulated."

"I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today," the Gossip Girl star captioned an Instagram photo of her head blatantly Photoshopped on a distorted woman's body lounging by a pool, with one of her Betty Buzz drinks in hand. Seemingly poking fun at rumors over Kate's whereabouts, Blake added in the March 15 post, "Now you know why I've been MIA."

The 36-year-old also announced she's been working on four new products for her beverage brand, including two mocktails.

Meanwhile, the Betty Buzz account chimed in under the pic, "Haters will say it's photoshop."

Fans praised Blake as a marketing "mastermind" for appearing to do a spoof on the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate's private recovery from abdominal surgery, which were fueled when the royal confessed to editing her family portrait.