Kaia Gerber Reveals Matching Tattoo With The Bear's Ayo Edebiri

Kaia Gerber is saying "yes, chef" to more tattoos.
The model and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri are now forever bonded through matching ink after costarring in the 2023 comedy Bottoms.
"It's pretty fresh," Kaia exclusively told E! News' Snapchat Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the March 14 premiere of Palm Royale. "I went to see her on SNL and she did such a wonderful job. The next day, I thought she would just stay in bed and kind of relax after what I know is a very intense week, but she was like, 'We're getting tattoos.'"
As she noted, "And whatever she says, I do."
However, Kaia—who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber—is not quite ready to unveil the latest addition to her body art collection. Clad a one-sleeved, turquoise Alaïa dress that covered her right arm, the 22-year-old said she's keeping it "hidden" for the time being.
After all, Kaia joked that Ayo is "not speaking" to her after hearing news that she'll be reuniting with their Bottoms castmate Rachel Sennott on SNL 1975, an upcoming series about the early days of Saturday Night Live.
"She is very upset," Kaia quipped of Ayo. "I'm gonna have some reparations to do there."
And just like the Big Mouth star, Kaia also has a wicked sense of humor.
"I am the driest of the dry girl ever," she shared. "Maybe that's why I'm able to do comedies and play everything very straight."
But that's not to say Kaia has stopped honing her craft. While working with comedy powerhouses Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett on Palm Royale, Kaia would admittedly "come to set every day armed with all the questions."
"I was just absorbing all of it," she raved. "What I love about this cast so much is that all of them just lead by example. I saw the professionalism. I saw that none of them took themselves too seriously. We made a very fun show."
Palm Royale debuts on Apple TV+ March 20.
