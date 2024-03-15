Kaia Gerber Reveals Matching Tattoo With The Bear's Ayo Edebiri

Watch : Kaia Gerber & Mom Cindy Crawford's Supermodel REUNION!

Kaia Gerber is saying "yes, chef" to more tattoos.

The model and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri are now forever bonded through matching ink after costarring in the 2023 comedy Bottoms.

"It's pretty fresh," Kaia exclusively told E! News' Snapchat Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the March 14 premiere of Palm Royale. "I went to see her on SNL and she did such a wonderful job. The next day, I thought she would just stay in bed and kind of relax after what I know is a very intense week, but she was like, 'We're getting tattoos.'"

As she noted, "And whatever she says, I do."

However, Kaia—who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber—is not quite ready to unveil the latest addition to her body art collection. Clad a one-sleeved, turquoise Alaïa dress that covered her right arm, the 22-year-old said she's keeping it "hidden" for the time being.

After all, Kaia joked that Ayo is "not speaking" to her after hearing news that she'll be reuniting with their Bottoms castmate Rachel Sennott on SNL 1975, an upcoming series about the early days of Saturday Night Live.