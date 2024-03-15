Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Seal Their Romance With a Kiss in New PDA Photo

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Seal Their Romance with a Kiss!

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid orchestrated the ultimate date night.

The Star is Born alum and supermodel enjoyed a PDA-packed date night in New York City following his appearance at the 2024 Oscars.

The duo dined at celebrity hotspot Via Carota in the West Village on March 14 alongside Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Tan France, who is Gigi's Next in Fashion co-host. In photos from the outing, Gigi can be seen leaning over to Bradley and grabbing his face with her hands before planting a kiss on him.

Following the dinner, Gigi and Bradley walked hand in hand as they took a stroll through NYC, an eyewitness told E! News.

This is the second time Bradley, 49, and Gigi, 28, have been seen at Via Carota: They previously stepped out together for a group dinner during the early days of their romance in October.

After all, the restaurant appears to be a favorite for Gigi's BFF Taylor Swift and her squad, as the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has been spotted there several times before, most recently with Sophie Turner following the actress' breakup with Joe Jonas.