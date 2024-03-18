E! News' Keltie Knight Shares She's Undergoing a Hysterectomy Amid Debilitating Health Journey

Watch : E! News' Keltie Knight Shares Exclusive Health Update

I'm having a hysterectomy!

I've been silently suffering for most of the last decade, and, like most women, I made up my mind that the debilitating health issues I have been dealing with daily were somehow all my fault. I told myself I would feel better if I ate more salads, had a better work-life balance or spent less time on my computer and more time meditating.

I have a very stubborn type of blood disorder called microcytic anemia. Typically, healthy ferritin levels are around 120 to 200. Mine is at five. In basic terms, I have smaller and less blood cells than a normal person, which means my body carries less oxygen to my tissues and it messes up everything.

I've tried eastern and western medicine, acupuncture, iron infusions, hormone replacement and the help of a nutritionist. The last resort is removing my uterus so that I can keep as much of my precious healthy, oxygen rich blood as possible.