Squid Game Star O Yeong-su Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

Watch : Squid Game: The Challenge - *NEW* Official Trailer

A Squid Game star is facing consequences.

Actor O Yeong-su was convicted on March 15 of sexual harassment, a South Korean court official told Reuters.

O—who portrayed player 001 on the first season of Squid Game—received an eight-month prison sentence, which will be suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours in a sexual violence treatment program, according to the outlet.

The 79-year-old, who previously denied the allegations, told reporters that he planned to appeal the decision within the allowed seven-day period.

E! News has been unable to find contact information for O to reach out for comment on the conviction.

He was charged in 2022 after allegedly kissing a 22-year-old actress on the cheek and trying to forcibly hug her while they were touring for a play in 2017, according to the police report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"O admitted his wrongdoing when the victim asked for an apology," the unnamed victim's attorney said in a press statement obtained by the outlet, "but he has denied the charges during the investigation, failing to show any remorse for his act."