Cara Delevingne Left Heartbroken After Her House Burns Down

Cara Delevingne is coping with an immeasurable loss.

The supermodel expressed her grief following reports that her Studio City, Calif., home had burned down.

"My heart is broken today," Cara wrote on her Instagram Story March 15 alongside a photo of her two cats, who she later confirmed survived the fire. "I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have."

The Paper Towns star followed up her initial post with a video outside her home—which she purchased in 2019 year for $7.8 million—surrounded by emergency vehicles. She added, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the firefighters and people that have showed up to help."

At the time of the fire, which began around 4 a.m. on March 15, according to NBC Los Angeles, Cara was not home. The actress—who is currently dating singer Leah Mason—had been performing in Cabaret at the London-based Playhouse Theatre, where she was last photographed late on the evening of March 14.