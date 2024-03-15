Cara Delevingne Left Heartbroken After Her House Burns Down

Cara Delevingne is coping with an immeasurable loss.
The supermodel expressed her grief following reports that her Studio City, Calif., home had burned down.
"My heart is broken today," Cara wrote on her Instagram Story March 15 alongside a photo of her two cats, who she later confirmed survived the fire. "I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have."
The Paper Towns star followed up her initial post with a video outside her home—which she purchased in 2019 year for $7.8 million—surrounded by emergency vehicles. She added, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the firefighters and people that have showed up to help."
At the time of the fire, which began around 4 a.m. on March 15, according to NBC Los Angeles, Cara was not home. The actress—who is currently dating singer Leah Mason—had been performing in Cabaret at the London-based Playhouse Theatre, where she was last photographed late on the evening of March 14.
The residence, located near Fryman Canyon Park, burned for over two hours before emergency responders were able to put out the flames, with the Los Angeles Fire Department telling NBC News the fire had spread from one room, which was entirely engulfed, to the attic, causing the roof to collapse.
However, the outlet reported that an unnamed resident of the home suffered minor smoke inhalation and a firefighter who worked to put out the blaze was hospitalized and in fair condition.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Cara had previously given fans a glimpse into the home, showing off a ball pit, inground trampoline and several bars in a 2021 Architectural Digest tour.
"It's sort of like an adult playhouse," the 31-year-old said of the home at the time. "Hugh Hefner was a big inspiration for this house, this kind of feels like my Playboy mansion."