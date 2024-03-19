Shawn Johnson Shares the Hardest Part of Parenting 3 Kids Under 5

Watch : Shawn Johnson East Gets Tattoo Tribute For All 3 Kids!

As someone who spent years voluntarily throwing her body around a four-inch beam four feet in the air, Shawn Johnson East has a pretty firm grip on what's tough.

But even she struggles with the balancing act that is parenting three kids under the age of 5. "I'd say the hardest part is catering to their attention need," the Olympic gymnast confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And I don't mean that in a dramatic way. I truly want to be able to spend quality time with all three kids. And having three kids, you have to sacrifice time with each of them for the other."

While she and husband of nearly eight years Andrew East, 32, try their best to give one-on-one attention to daughter Drew, 4, and sons Jett, 2, and Bear, 3 months, "It's sometimes sad because I know Drew wants it, but I'm giving it to Jett, or Jett wants it, but I'm giving it to Bear."

Eventually, she continued, "I know it will average itself out. But we're still figuring out those logistics."