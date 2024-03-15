Savannah Chrisley Shares Parents Todd and Julie's Brutally Honest Reaction to Masked Singer Gig

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Hoped to Bring Parents "Light and Laughter" on 'Masked Singer'

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's masks were off when they heard daughter Savannah Chrisley was going to be on The Masked Singer.

In fact, the couple—who are currently serving time in federal prison for tax fraud—did not think she was going to stand a chance on the singing competition. According to Savannah, the first words out of her dad's mouth were: "'Don't do it.'"

"He was like, 'You do not even know what a note is,'" the Growing Up Chrisley star quipped to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, admitting that she does have "zero musical abilities."

Likewise, her mom was brutally honest about her vocal talents—or lack thereof. "She was like, 'Oh my god, you cannot sing,'" Savannah recounted with a laugh. "I was like, 'I know!'"

However, the 26-year-old agreed to do the show because she knew her parents would be able to see her perform from behind bars.

"That was something that just came over me," explained Savannah. "Just do it because your parents can watch it and they can still be a part of your journey. That was the leading force behind me saying yes."