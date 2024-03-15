Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Shares Parents Todd and Julie's Brutally Honest Reaction to Masked Singer Gig

Savannah Chrisley exclusively shared with E! News how her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley—who are being held in federal prison on tax fraud charges—reacted to her The Masked Singer.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's masks were off when they heard daughter Savannah Chrisley was going to be on The Masked Singer.

In fact, the couple—who are currently serving time in federal prison for tax fraud—did not think she was going to stand a chance on the singing competition. According to Savannah, the first words out of her dad's mouth were: "'Don't do it.'"

"He was like, 'You do not even know what a note is,'" the Growing Up Chrisley star quipped to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, admitting that she does have "zero musical abilities."

Likewise, her mom was brutally honest about her vocal talents—or lack thereof. "She was like, 'Oh my god, you cannot sing,'" Savannah recounted with a laugh. "I was like, 'I know!'"

However, the 26-year-old agreed to do the show because she knew her parents would be able to see her perform from behind bars

"That was something that just came over me," explained Savannah. "Just do it because your parents can watch it and they can still be a part of your journey. That was the leading force behind me saying yes." 

She added, "If I can bring them a little bit of light and laughter in such a difficult time, then it makes it all worth it."

And Savannah stint on The Masked Singer did brighten her family's day.

 

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM

After she was unmasked as the Afghan Hound on March 13 episode, Savannah said Julie called her "dying laughing," while her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 11-year-old niece Chloe—who she's been caring for amid her parents' prison sentences—thought it was the "funniest thing ever."

"Chloe was like, 'Oh, that's cringey,'" Savannah joked. "'Don't do it again.'"

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday with all-new theme nights on FOX.

For more family moments from the Chrisleys, keep reading.

Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Couple Portrait

Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley smiled for a professional photo together in 2016.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cast Photo

Todd and Julie were pictured along with Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley ahead of season eight of their reality show.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Beverly Hills Outing

The spouses attended the 2014 Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2014. 

Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Academy of Country Music Awards

The pair hit the red carpet for the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance
The Concert For Love And Acceptance

Lindsie Chrisley—whose parents are Todd and Teresa Terry—joined her dad, Savannah and Julie at the 2015 Concert For Love And Acceptance at City Winery Nashville.

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Sibling Bond

Savannah and Chase snapped a pic together in 2019 for E! News' Daily Pop.

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrisley Knows Best

The couple appeared with granddaughter Chloe, who they adopted, on the "Build A Baby" episode in 2020.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hollywood Game Night

Todd and Julie appeared with their daughter Savannah on Hollywood Game Night in 2018 for the "Chrisley's Believe It Or Not" episode.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Father-Daughter Date

The real estate mogul and his daughter were among the stars at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
New York Event

Todd and Julie kept their kids Savannah and Chase close at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront in New York City.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville
Nashville Night Out

Todd and Julie were spotted at the 2019 grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.

