Madison LeCroy Shares the Item Southern Charm Fans Ask About the Most

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you watch Southern Charm, you know Madison LeCroy got hit with the "bored housewife" label courtesy of Austen Kroll during the Season 9 reunion. Instead of letting it get her down, she did what any queen would do— she owned it and she's taking it to the next level.
During a recent Amazon Live session, Madison shared her "bored housewife" essentials. Her picks include a kitchen must-have that Madison says is her "most asked for link from Season 9." So, if you're ready to up your beauty game, elevate your wardrobe, and become a culinary queen like Madison, head over to Amazon and shop her picks ASAP. Now if you'll excuse me, I've got some shopping to do.
Madison LeCroy's Bored Housewife Amazon Picks
- Madison's Most Asked For Link: Czszyghbao Clear Glass Pot Set (
$26$24)
- Madison's Most Popular Pick: Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Hangers (
$20$17)
- Madison's Most Affordable Find: Alimat Plus Reusable Cleaning Gloves Latex Free ($7)
Bedelite Satin Silk Pillowcase
"I have the satin pillowcase for your hair and skin. This is amazing, especially if your experience static in your hair."
Madison's pillowcase comes in 27 colors and 8 sizes. Her pick has 22,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cinema Secrets Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner
"If you need a makeup brush cleaner, this one is great because it dries instantly. A little goes a long way. It is super strong."
Madison's makeup brush cleaner is a top-seller with 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner with Digital Timer
"My jeweler recommended this. It vibrates and cleans up all your jewelry. You need that."
Madison's jewelry cleaner has 30,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beautural Steamer for Clothes
"If you need a steamer, I've got you covered. This is a good one. I like it because you can fold it up for travel."
You can get this garment steamer in two colors. Madison's recommendation has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LYZAILHB Heatless Hair Curler
"If you have TikTok, you've probably already seen this. This is a heatless way to curl your hair. You would roll these forward and then do the second one toward the back. They should sit in a U-shape."
You can get these heatless curlers in 7 colors.
COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch (60 Patches)
Madison says she has "every single thing" from COSRX and she recommends these snail mucin eye patches.
Madison's under-eye gels have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Czszyghbao Clear Glass Pot Set for Cooking On Stove
"This is the real OG. I'm gonna tell y'all right now this cooking pot was probably my most asked for link after I filmed Season 9. You guys love this. It's crazy that it doesn't crack. It doesn't break. I even put mine in the dishwasher."
More From Madison: "[My son] Hudson uses this to make his ramen and Easy Mac. You can also put potpourri if your want your house to smell good. This is cheap. You don't need to pay $300."
Alimat Plus 1 Pack Reusable Cleaning Gloves Latex Free
"We've got some gloves if you want to clean your house. So cute. I love the little scalloped detail."
Madison's cleaning gloves come in 9 colors and 3 sizes. Shoppers gave these gloves 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hyzrz Lovely Sweetheart Retro Kitchen Apron
Madison recommends this apron for your "Housewife era." She remarked, "How cute is that apron?"
Madison's apron comes in 3 colors and it has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vertundy Women's Rhinestone Satin Slingback Pumps
"These are a little slingback. Not too high of a heel if you're worried about that. They come in a bunch of colors."
Madison's slingbacks come in 5 colorways.
Hallmark Signature Gold Thank You Cards, Gold Script (10 Cards with Envelopes)
"Thank you cards are always something sweet that you can do. A little not goes a long way."
Monpure Style and Protect Silk Scrunchie Trio
"These are silk scrunchies. I like these because it doesn't crease your hair when you put your hair up. It comes in a set of three."
Sorbus Clear Cosmetic Makeup Organizer
"I put all my skincare in this and I set it on the counter in my bathroom. It just looks a lot cleaner than having eye cream out."
Madison's cosmetics organizer comes in 2 sizes and 10 colors. Shoppers gave this product 26,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gemshan Jade Eye Mask
"This is a jade eye mask. It's so cold and I didn't even put it in the fridge."
The Wine Savant Flower Vintage Wavy Petals Wave Glass Coupes- Set of 4
"These little coups come in a set of four."
Suchict Ice Mold Wine Bottle Chiller
"We put some fruit and flowers in this ice chiller and it just looks so beautiful."
CHI The Sparkler Lava Ceramic Hairstyling Iron
"This is fabulous. You could curl your hair with this. This is the CHI flat iron."
Madison's flat iron comes in 3 colors.
Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Hangers
Madison included these velvet hangers in her roundup. Her pick has 157,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 20 colors. Choose from packs of 30, 50, and 100.
Chic Faux Book Set for Stylish Home Decor
"I'm really excited about this, a faux book set for stylish home decor."
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
"This Amazon Fire Tablet is great. You need one of those."
Madison's tablet has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can choose from 3 colors.
Monpure Heal and Energize Jade Comb
"You can use this for your hair, which you may have seen in scalp facials."
Angela Caglia Gold Cryo Facial Set
"You can use these in the mornings for the bags under your eyes. I love them. You gotta get these. These get rid of puffiness around the eyes."
La Mer The Body Creme
"The Le Mer body cream just smells like a bored housewife and a rich one at that. It's a powdery smell. It reminds me of my grandmother."
Dr. Barbara Sturm Repair Hair Mask
"This is the Dr. Barbara Sturm Repair Hair Mask. I like these. I have a few of her products."
SMEG 7 Cup Kettle
"This thing is amazing. You just need hot water. It's quick and easy. And it looks really good on the kitchen counter. It's a good gift too."
Madison's tea kettle comes in several colors and has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jonathan Adler Brass Tic Tac Toe Set
"This is a cute little thing you can add on your coffee table and you can play tic tac toe."
Jonathan Adler Lips Shaped Jigsaw Puzzle from Galison
"Add a puzzle to your coffee table. How fun is that?"
Amazon shoppers can choose from 3 puzzle themes.
