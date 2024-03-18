Mauricio Umansky Shares Dating Update Amid Separation From Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky might be single, but that doesn't exactly mean he's exactly ready to mingle.
More than six months after he and wife Kyle Richards announced they separated after 29 years of marriage, the Buying Beverly Hills star recently shared an update on his dating life—or lack thereof.
"I'm spending a lot of time by myself and kind of getting to learn myself and enjoy myself," Mauricio exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker ahead of the season two premiere of his family's Netflix series. "I've been enjoying that process. I'm not in a rush to do anything at the moment. Not in a rush—period. I am enjoying the journey and I'm learning from myself."
Rather, Mauricio has been been focusing on his real estate firm The Agency during the transition in his personal life, adding, "I'm just taking it a day at a time."
As for how the estranged couple's four daughters—Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15—feel about seeing their newly single parents enter the dating pool?
"It's a whole new world that we now live in," Farrah told E!, "but I think we're very evolved, we're very resilient. Our parents are humans and they are experiencing life. Things are changing and we're just trying to adapt and be empathetic towards everybody's experiences, be understanding and be supportive, even though it is very unusual and different. We just want everyone to be happy."
Mauricio's love life update comes days after Kyle opened up about their current living situation on part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion March 13.
When host Andy Cohen asked if she and Mauricio have talked about someone moving out of the L.A. home they share, Kyle confirmed during the March 13 episode, "Yes, there has been."
But that doesn't mean they are any closer to officially filing for divorce.
"It's hard for us to say that word I think," Kyle noted, "but he's looking or a place to move out and I haven't really seen any progress. We get along well, but like friends."
Season two of Buying Beverly Hills premieres Thursday, March 22, on Netflix. And keep reading to look back and Mauricio and Kyle's family in happier times pre-split.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)