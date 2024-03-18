Exclusive

Mauricio Umansky Shares Dating Update Amid Separation From Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky revealed if he has any new ladies in his life following his breakup from wife of 29 years Kyle Richards. Plus, find out how their daughters are handling their newly single statuses.

By Brett Malec Mar 18, 2024
Watch: Mauricio Umansky Shares Dating Update Amid Separation From Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky might be single, but that doesn't exactly mean he's exactly ready to mingle.

More than six months after he and wife Kyle Richards announced they separated after 29 years of marriage, the Buying Beverly Hills star recently shared an update on his dating life—or lack thereof.

"I'm spending a lot of time by myself and kind of getting to learn myself and enjoy myself," Mauricio exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker ahead of the season two premiere of his family's Netflix series. "I've been enjoying that process. I'm not in a rush to do anything at the moment. Not in a rush—period. I am enjoying the journey and I'm learning from myself."

Rather, Mauricio has been been focusing on his real estate firm The Agency during the transition in his personal life, adding, "I'm just taking it a day at a time."

As for how the estranged couple's four daughters—Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15—feel about seeing their newly single parents enter the dating pool?

photos
The Timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation

"It's a whole new world that we now live in," Farrah told E!, "but I think we're very evolved, we're very resilient. Our parents are humans and they are experiencing life. Things are changing and we're just trying to adapt and be empathetic towards everybody's experiences, be understanding and be supportive, even though it is very unusual and different. We just want everyone to be happy."

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Mauricio's love life update comes days after Kyle opened up about their current living situation on part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion March 13.

When host Andy Cohen asked if she and Mauricio have talked about someone moving out of the L.A. home they share, Kyle confirmed during the March 13 episode, "Yes, there has been."

But that doesn't mean they are any closer to officially filing for divorce.

"It's hard for us to say that word I think," Kyle noted, "but he's looking or a place to move out and I haven't really seen any progress. We get along well, but like friends."

Season two of Buying Beverly Hills premieres Thursday, March 22, on Netflix. And keep reading to look back and Mauricio and Kyle's family in happier times pre-split.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

