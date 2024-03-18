Watch : Mauricio Umansky Shares Dating Update Amid Separation From Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky might be single, but that doesn't exactly mean he's exactly ready to mingle.

More than six months after he and wife Kyle Richards announced they separated after 29 years of marriage, the Buying Beverly Hills star recently shared an update on his dating life—or lack thereof.

"I'm spending a lot of time by myself and kind of getting to learn myself and enjoy myself," Mauricio exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker ahead of the season two premiere of his family's Netflix series. "I've been enjoying that process. I'm not in a rush to do anything at the moment. Not in a rush—period. I am enjoying the journey and I'm learning from myself."

Rather, Mauricio has been been focusing on his real estate firm The Agency during the transition in his personal life, adding, "I'm just taking it a day at a time."

As for how the estranged couple's four daughters—Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15—feel about seeing their newly single parents enter the dating pool?