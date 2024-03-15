Wayne Brady Details NSFW DMs He’s Gotten Since Coming Out as Pansexual

Watch : Wayne Brady's Heartbreaking Reason for Joining DWTS

Here's the deal: Wayne Brady is enjoying his newfound freedom in the world of dating after coming out.

Seven months after coming out as pansexual, the 51-year-old shared his love life is better than ever.

"I am free to love any damn body that I want to," the Let's Make a Deal host told E! News' Francesca Amiker March 14 at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, which he hosted, "and with that knowledge and that freedom, I feel like an adult now."

As for his Instagram DMs, well, those are pretty adult now too.

On social media, things have also taken a mature turn. "My DMs are popping and it's amazing," Brady said. "I've never gotten an eggplant in my inbox. It's shocking. Much respect to women, I'm sorry, I know you feel when a random guy just goes, 'Hey, I like you so much, I'ma show you my junk.' Like, no bro, that isn't necessarily the calling card that I want. But I'm flattered, thank you."