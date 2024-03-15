Wayne Brady Details NSFW DMs He’s Gotten Since Coming Out as Pansexual

Here's the deal: Wayne Brady is enjoying his newfound freedom in the world of dating after coming out.
Seven months after coming out as pansexual, the 51-year-old shared his love life is better than ever.
"I am free to love any damn body that I want to," the Let's Make a Deal host told E! News' Francesca Amiker March 14 at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, which he hosted, "and with that knowledge and that freedom, I feel like an adult now."
As for his Instagram DMs, well, those are pretty adult now too.
On social media, things have also taken a mature turn. "My DMs are popping and it's amazing," Brady said. "I've never gotten an eggplant in my inbox. It's shocking. Much respect to women, I'm sorry, I know you feel when a random guy just goes, 'Hey, I like you so much, I'ma show you my junk.' Like, no bro, that isn't necessarily the calling card that I want. But I'm flattered, thank you."
Overall, he's flattered by all the attention.
"I've gotten attention from everybody and that's cool because, hey, I love everybody," he continued, "so that's cool that everybody can love on me. So I'm single right now."
Today, Brady—who shares daughter Maile, 21, with ex-wife Mandie Taketa—is just happy to influence others on their journeys to find their truth.
"I wanted to inspire change," he told E!. "I'm so free, because even educating others about what it means to be a pansexual, I had to educate myself about what it means to be a pansexual. What's that journey? You ask yourself, 'Wait, am I gay? Am I bi? Am I this? Am I attracted to her? To him? This is weird. Is that right?' The answer is all the above."
For Brady, his own self-discovery took time.
"In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything," he shared with People in August when he came out. "To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board."
"I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically," the Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum continued, "but I could be attracted to the person that is there."
Now, celebrate Brady and more stars at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards below…