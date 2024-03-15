Watch David Beckham Laugh Off a Snowboarding Fail During Trip With Son Cruz

David Beckham shared a glimpse into his recent ski trip with 19-year-old son Cruz—and a mishap that occurred on the slopes.

Mar 15, 2024
David BeckhamCelebrities
Sometimes, even the soccer star himself fails to bend it like Beckham. 

David Beckham shared a glimpse into his recent ski trip with son Cruz, 19, and didn't shy away from showing off his gnarly wipeout on the slopes. 

"What an amazing experience with friends, creating incredible memories," David wrote in a March 14 Instagram video. "Ending with the perfect triple somersault face plant."

In the clip, David—who also shares children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Harper, 12, with wife Victoria Beckham—filmed himself gliding down a hill at Island Lake Lodge in British Columbia, Canada on a snowboard. 

Although the 48-year-old took a tumble, he laughed it off and finished his run, earning praise from Victoria, who liked the post, and professional snowboarder Shaun White, who commented, "We're out here," with a praising hands emoji. 

And, of course, David quipped back to the three-time Olympic gold medalist, "I might need a lesson or 2."

David's father-son trip is just the latest outing of the tight-knit Beckham bunch. Earlier this month, the family—including Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, but sans Romeo who is currently playing for Brentford Football Club in London—stepped out at Paris Fashion Week to support Victoria's Fall/Winter 2024 show.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

During the occasion, they all dressed to impress, including Victoria who sported a new accessory, crutches, thanks to a recent accident of her own. The 49-year-old was recovering after fracturing her foot at the gym, but David later assured in an Instagram Story that it was a "clean break."

And Victoria's necessary accessory certainly didn't put a damper on the event, as David, who was also spotted giving his wife a kiss after her final bows, later congratulated his wife of 24 years with a sweet tribute. 

"So proud of you for many reasons but this season threw a lot at you and again you just did what you do best," David wrote in a March 1 Instagram post. "We love you."

Keep reading to stay totally kept up on more of the Beckhams' sweet family moments.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Supporting Nicola

Victoria appears with Cruz BeckhamBrooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham at the February 2024 premiere of the actress' directorial debut, Lola.

Instagram
Viva Family

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023. "I couldn't do it without you," she captioned a family photo. "I love you all so much."

Instagram
#Throwback

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever," Victoria captioned a heartfelt birthday tribute for her eldest son in 2020. "Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham."

Instagram
While Mom Is Away, the Boys Will Play

David and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn posed for a pic while playing soccer. Looks like the Beckham soccer legacy will continue!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Support System

The Beckham brood lookied fashionable (and grownup!) at Victoria's fashion week show in September 2019.  

Instagram
Team Beckham

The soccer club owner and the designer snapped a cute shot on the field during the Inter Miami CF launch. 

Instagram
Adorable Moments

"Truly the best daddy in the world," Victoria shared on Instagram. "we love u so much x kisses."

Instagram
Exploring Siblings

The family adventured around Spain together with Victoria posting on Instagram, "We LOVE Seville!! X hanging out with our babies xx kisses." 

Instagram
Family Fun

The Beckhams got together for a family member's birthday, with Victoria adding, "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses." 

Dad's Boys

"My boys playing football tonight," Victoria posted on Instagram. Perhaps it runs in the family!

Instagram
Favorite Family

The fan-favorite family shared this photo while vacationing in Miami. 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.

Instagram
Lovebirds

These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Instagram
New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Instagram
The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and, of course, they looked super stylish doing it.

Instagram
Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from their ski trip.

Instagram
Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

Instagram
Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

Instagram
Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

Instagram
Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Instagram
Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

Instagram
Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

photos
View More Photos From Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments
