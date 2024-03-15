Watch David Beckham Laugh Off a Snowboarding Fail During Trip With Son Cruz

Sometimes, even the soccer star himself fails to bend it like Beckham.
David Beckham shared a glimpse into his recent ski trip with son Cruz, 19, and didn't shy away from showing off his gnarly wipeout on the slopes.
"What an amazing experience with friends, creating incredible memories," David wrote in a March 14 Instagram video. "Ending with the perfect triple somersault face plant."
In the clip, David—who also shares children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Harper, 12, with wife Victoria Beckham—filmed himself gliding down a hill at Island Lake Lodge in British Columbia, Canada on a snowboard.
Although the 48-year-old took a tumble, he laughed it off and finished his run, earning praise from Victoria, who liked the post, and professional snowboarder Shaun White, who commented, "We're out here," with a praising hands emoji.
And, of course, David quipped back to the three-time Olympic gold medalist, "I might need a lesson or 2."
David's father-son trip is just the latest outing of the tight-knit Beckham bunch. Earlier this month, the family—including Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, but sans Romeo who is currently playing for Brentford Football Club in London—stepped out at Paris Fashion Week to support Victoria's Fall/Winter 2024 show.
During the occasion, they all dressed to impress, including Victoria who sported a new accessory, crutches, thanks to a recent accident of her own. The 49-year-old was recovering after fracturing her foot at the gym, but David later assured in an Instagram Story that it was a "clean break."
And Victoria's necessary accessory certainly didn't put a damper on the event, as David, who was also spotted giving his wife a kiss after her final bows, later congratulated his wife of 24 years with a sweet tribute.
"So proud of you for many reasons but this season threw a lot at you and again you just did what you do best," David wrote in a March 1 Instagram post. "We love you."
Keep reading to stay totally kept up on more of the Beckhams' sweet family moments.