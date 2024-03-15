Watch David Beckham Laugh Off a Snowboarding Fail During Trip With Son Cruz

Watch : David Beckham Posts Update Of Victoria Beckham’s Injured Foot After Gym Accident

Sometimes, even the soccer star himself fails to bend it like Beckham.

David Beckham shared a glimpse into his recent ski trip with son Cruz, 19, and didn't shy away from showing off his gnarly wipeout on the slopes.

"What an amazing experience with friends, creating incredible memories," David wrote in a March 14 Instagram video. "Ending with the perfect triple somersault face plant."

In the clip, David—who also shares children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Harper, 12, with wife Victoria Beckham—filmed himself gliding down a hill at Island Lake Lodge in British Columbia, Canada on a snowboard.

Although the 48-year-old took a tumble, he laughed it off and finished his run, earning praise from Victoria, who liked the post, and professional snowboarder Shaun White, who commented, "We're out here," with a praising hands emoji.

And, of course, David quipped back to the three-time Olympic gold medalist, "I might need a lesson or 2."